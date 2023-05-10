From flying fullback to bruising blindside: Chiefs' Samipeni Finau steps it up

When Samipeni Finau is done with rugby, real estate beckons. For now, though, it’s all about playing the house down.

Halfway through his qualification for a career post-footy, it’s part of an off-field happiness that is having a major bearing on the dynamic loose forward being one of several standouts in this superb Chiefs Super Rugby Pacific season.

A once flying fullback during his time at James Cook High School and with the Counties Manukau under-16s, the history is still very much there to see for the now bruising blindside flanker, who, at 1.93m and 115kg, is also capable of slotting into the second row.

Like a metaphor for his team, Finau, who turned 24 on Wednesday, mixes heavy shoulders on defence with a lively attack, where he loves a gallop in open space and can unleash a handy offload.

This is his third season at the Chiefs, where he immediately drew praise from All Blacks captain Sam Cane upon being called in as an injury replacement in the 2021 pre-season.

“At the time I looked at all the loosies and thought it was going to be pretty tough to get some game time, but I just put my head down and worked hard, and was rewarded,” reflected Finau, who made his NPC debut for Waikato in the same 2019 year he played for the New Zealand Under-20s, and is signed at the Hamilton-based Super club till 2024.

That chance with the Chiefs came a year after missing out at the Crusaders, where he had also been handed a shot due to injuries in their squad, only to get injured, himself, the day before their first pre-season game.

Scott Robertson told him to stay in touch, and it could well be that the pair link up again in the near future, should Finau continue to flourish.

International rugby is in the family – two uncles have represented Tonga, and one Japan (Sinali Latu packing down at No 8 in that 145-17 demolition by the All Blacks at the 1995 World Cup), and the All Blacks’ No 6 jersey has been something of a revolving door ever since Jerome Kaino’s departure in 2017.

Ironically, it’s Finau’s good mate he knew from his days in Tonga, Shannon Frizell, who he is now putting a bit of pressure on.

Unfortunately, illness kept Finau out of action last week and the pair weren’t able to square off in the Chiefs’ win over the Highlanders in Dunedin, thought it didn’t stop him sending a “cheeky” message Frizell’s way.

“He’s a great guy, I ask him advice and stuff, especially when we played him last year, he just helps me out around that,” Finau said of the 25-test All Black.

Arriving in New Zealand age 13, Finau spent a couple of years in Katikati, before heading to Auckland. In year 12 he moved to Manurewa High School, which was when, due to his height, he was shifted to lock, then in year 13 he went to board at St Peter’s School in Cambridge.

“Looking back now, it’s probably one of the best choices I made,” he said of that final school year, having played in the 1st XV, alongside fellow Chief Ollie Norris, which won the national co-ed title in 2017, under coach Sean Hohneck, who still stays in touch to this day to help Finau’s game out.

There are other key ingredients to Finau’s fine form, on this Chiefs club-record 10-0 start to the season, with him crediting a great “outside life”, where he is able to enjoy a nice balance and get away from the pressures of high-performance sport.

“I can be really grumpy at work... especially when I make mistakes and stuff, I’m not a person that takes it lightly,” he said.

“My partner’s got a massive [role], behind the scenes she does a lot for me that no-one really sees. I go home and it’s good. I think all the credit’s for her.”

Finau’s partner, Lonita Ngalu, is herself a rugby player, representing Waikato in the Farah Palmer Cup, and on the comeback from an MCL knee injury.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images A great life outside of footy has been a big part of Samipeni Finau’s fine form in 2023.

But she’s not the only secret weapon on the home front. There are also two youngsters with “so much energy”.

Loki is a pit bull/ridgeback cross, while Kobe is a huntaway labrador.

“They’re pretty much my best friends, honestly, I can never have a bad day with my dogs,” Finau said. “Most of the boys here would know I would pick my dogs over anything, that’s just how I am.

“I go home and just take them for a walk or take them to the park, just let them run around, which is good, I can just clear my head.”

An uncluttered mind, and having a ball, Finau’s season most certainly does not look like going to the dogs.