Chiefs stunned by Reds in Super Rugby upset of the season

At Yarrow Stadium, New Plymouth: Reds 25 (George Blake try 11min, Tate McDermott try 40min, Jock Campbell try 43min, Zane Nonggorr try 55min; Lawson Creighton con, Tom Lynagh) Chiefs 22 (Etene Nanai-Seturo 2 tries 5min, 36min, Samipeni Finau try 73min; Damian McKenzie 2 con, pen) HT: 12-12

The Chiefs have left the door open for the chasing Super Rugby pack after a shocker in New Plymouth.

A late penalty by Tom Lynagh – the son of Wallabies legend Michael Lynagh – was enough to secure a deserved win for Brad Thorn’s brave Queenslanders, who played the smarter rugby all evening.

The visitors also survived a 28-phase onslaught from the Chiefs in the final minutes, with referee Paul Williams ruling that Tyrone Thompson had been held up over the line – sparking huge celebrations from the Reds.

In slippery conditions in New Plymouth, the Chiefs fumbled their way through 80 minutes of messy rugby, and found little change out of a staunch Reds defence.

Poor passing and option-taking took hold in the normally slick Chiefs machine, with a number of rested All Blacks badly missed.

In particular, Cortez Ratima struggled to replace Brad Weber’s influence at halfback, and the malaise spread throughout the backline.

It also emerged before kickoff that Chiefs No 10 Bryn Gatland has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a torn bicep, adding to the Chiefs’ woes.

After cutting the Highlanders to pieces on the counterattack last week, the Chiefs actually looked less threatening with the lion’s share of possession they enjoyed against the Reds.

Credit must go to the Reds’ defence, but the Chiefs were also too lateral on attack and sloppy in possession.

The disjointed nature of the Chiefs’ attack was highlighted by one first-half play when Damian McKenzie popped a pass off the ground, but Ratima wasn’t expecting it and the Reds pounced on the error.

All Blacks hopefuls Shaun Stevenson and Emoni Narawa also threw offloads into touch when regulation recycles were required.

The Chiefs also failed to take advantage of a Reds lineout that struggled to win its own ball.

Yet, despite playing off scraps, the Reds scored four tries and defended like tigers – ending the Chiefs’ winning streak at 10.

The Crusaders-Blues game on Saturday, therefore, takes on even greater significance.

The big moment

A moment of indecision by replacement Josh Ioane after the Chiefs had drawn level with about five minutes to go proved costly. From the Reds’ restart, Ioane stuck a foot out at the ball instead of coming forward to catch it, and the Reds dived on the loose ball. From that possession, they eventually forced the game-deciding penalty.

MVP

Taranaki hooker Bradley Slater was everywhere as he made the most of a rare start. All Blacks lock Tupou Vaa’i – another Taranaki representative – also stood up. He was a disruptive presence at lineout time as the Reds’ set-piece struggled, and he was powerful around the paddock. However, No 6 Samipeni Finau was irrepressible. He carried hard and often.

Match rating

8/10. The Reds have given the competition the shot of unpredictability it needed, with Wallabies Tate McDermott, James O’Connor and Jock Campbell impressing.

The big picture

Chiefs lock Josh Lord departed after just 13 minutes for an HIA and failed to return. That will be a big blow for the 22-year-old, and the Chiefs will be hoping that Brodie Retallick recovers from a groin injury for the visit of the Hurricanes next week. Sam Cane, Brad Weber and Samisoni Taukei’aho are also badly needed after Friday’s ordinary display.