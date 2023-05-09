No rest for Ardie Savea as Hurricanes seek bounceback against Moana Pasifika

Hurricanes loosie Du'Plessis Kirifi has put on some muscle and strengthened his mind after coming close to making an All Blacks debut three years ago.

Ardie Savea could be a surprise inclusion in the team to face the winless Moana Pasifika at Sky Stadium on Saturday as the Hurricanes look to avenge last weekend’s shock defeat to Fijian Drua in Suva.

The Hurricanes captain must sit out a game before the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs due to New Zealand Rugby’s controversial rest policy which prevents All Blacks playing more than five games in a row.

With difficult games against the Chiefs, Blues and Crusaders to finish the season, it was expected Savea would be rested for the upcoming game at home to Moana Pasifika.

Neither Savea nor assistant coach Chris Gibbes would confirm whether the star No 8 would lace up his boots on Saturday.

However, Savea’s presence at training, where he performed media duties afterwards, suggests he will.

“I can’t say, brother,” Savea said. “I’m not too sure what is happening. The team gets named on Thursday.”

Generally, All Blacks are required to spend their rest week away from their Super Rugby environment.

“One plus one equals two. You can work it out,” he added.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Ardie Savea in training mode at NZCIS at Trentham on Tuesday. But will be in the Hurricanes team to play Moana Pasifika this weekend?

Gibbes tried to keep the media guessing, but said the Hurricanes would name the strongest available 15.

Second-five Jordie Barrett and hooker Asafo Aumua are the other two All Blacks that will need to be managed between now and the playoffs.

“We haven’t confirmed the team yet, so although he’s here doesn’t mean he’s in the team,” Gibbes said.

“We do what’s right for the team. We’ve got a plan and we’ll name the team Thursday, and you’ll see where it’s at.

“At the end of the day we’ve got to win each game and that’s what we’re focused on.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Savea in action for the Hurricanes against the Highlanders last month.

Moana Pasifika are winless after 10 games but came agonisingly close to breaking their drought when they fell to a heartbreaking 31-30 loss to the Blues last weekend.

Savea said the Hurricanes “owe it to the jersey” to put in an improved showing against Moana Pasifika after the defeat to the Drua, which is likely to cost them a home quarterfinal.

Savea scored one of the Hurricanes’ nine tries when they smoked Moana Pasifika 59-0 earlier in the season.

“It’s a new day and we’ve got Moana this week and it’s a new challenge,” Savea said.

“That’s the beautiful thing about rugby. You’re disappointed with your result on the weekend but you’ve got to back it up.

“I think it’s important to play every game and it’s more important that we, it’s not just myself, that the whole team play well this week because we owe it to ourselves and to the jersey to come out this week in front of our home fans and put in a performance all of us are proud of.”

Savea said his first trip Fiji with the Hurricanes was a humbling experience, but he shot down suggestions his team took the Drua lightly.

The Drua kicked two late penalties to claim their second major scalp against a contending New Zealand side.

They stunned the Crusaders by a similar scoreline in round three.

Last Saturday's result has seen the Hurricanes drop outside the top four.

“We knew how hard [it would be]. They’ve shown through their previous results playing in Fiji.

“Bottom line is we weren’t good enough – skill-set, discipline – and that was how Drua put pressure on us.”