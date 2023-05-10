Super Rugby Pacific: Teams announced for round 12

Atu Moli played for the All Blacks at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, but his career has been beset by injuries.

The Crusaders and the Blues meet in the match of round 12 in a clash between last year’s Super Rugby Pacific finalists in Christchurch on Saturday night.

Scott Robertson’s side, of course, claimed another title last season and need a result to improve their position in the top four, who will also host quarterfinals in June.

The Blues are third, one point ahead of the Crusaders in fourth, and the Hurricanes are another point behind in fifth.

The round starts in New Plymouth when the Chiefs, the runaway leaders, welcome the Queensland Reds to Taranaki on Friday night.

Winless Moana Pasifika travel to Wellington to play the Hurricanes on Saturday.

The struggling Highlanders face the Brumbies in Canberra to complete the round on Sunday.

Here are this weekend’s teams from each match involving the Kiwi sides.

Chiefs v Reds

Friday, 7:05pm, Yarrow Stadium, New Plymouth

Former All Blacks prop Atu Moli will make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a shoulder injury.

The 27-year-old’s career has been beset by injuries since playing the last of his four tests at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

He has been named on the bench as the Chiefs stage a fixture in New Plymouth for the first time since 2017.

Moli’s last Super Rugby match was in the Chiefs’ quarterfinal win over the Waratahs last June.

Co-captains Brad Weber and Sam Cane are rested as All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick remains sidelined with a groin injury, although he should return in the coming weeks.

Cortez Ratima starts instead of All Blacks halfback Weber and Josh Lord replaces Retallick in the second row, with Etene Nanai-Seturo and Rameka Poihipi returning at left wing and second five-eighth respectively.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Cortez Ratima gets another start at halfback while Brad Weber is rested.

All Blacks hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho has also been given the week off – replaced by Bradley Slater – among the nine changes in the starting XV, including six in their pack.

Luke Jacobson is retained at No 8 and will be captain in their loose forward trio alongside Simon Parker, who gets a rare start, and Samipeni Finau, who replaces Pita Gus Sowakula.

Props John Ryan and Jared Proffit have been promoted to start and playmaker Josh Ioane has returned, albeit in the reserves, with Bryn Gatland unavailable due to injury.

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Anton Lienert-Brown, Rameka Poihipi, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima; Luke Jacobson (capt), Simon Parker, Samipeni Finau, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa'i, John Ryan, Bradley Slater, Jared Proffit. Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris, Atu Moli, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Josh Ioane, Alex Nankivell

Reds: Jock Campbell, Suliasi Vunivalu, Filipo Daugunu, James O’Connor, Mac Grealy, Lawson Creighton, Tate McDermott (co-capt); Seru Uru, Fraser McReight, Liam Wright (co-capt), Connor Vest, Angus Blyth, Peni Ravai, Richie Asiata, George Blake. Reserves: Matt Faessler, Sef Fa’agase, Zane Nonggorr, Ryan Smith, Harry Wilson, Louis Werchon, Tom Lynagh, Paddy James.

Hurricanes v Moana Pasifika

Saturday, 4:35pm, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Hurricanes: TBC

Moana Pasifika: TBC

Crusaders v Blues

Saturday, 7pm, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

Crusaders: TBC

Blues: TBC

Brumbies v Highlanders

Sunday, 4:35pm, GIO Stadium, Canberra

Brumbies: TBC

Highlanders: TBC