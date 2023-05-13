Young hooker Jacob Devery's long road to first Hurricanes start

Super Rugby Pacific round 12: Hurricanes v Moana Pasifika Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington When: 4.35pm, Saturday Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

Young hooker Jacob Devery says he could not have asked for two better mentors than his Hurricanes teammates Dane Coles and Asafo Aumua as he gears up for his first Super Rugby Pacific start.

“They’re the best. Pretty lucky. I try to pick their brains as much as I can. Learning off them is unreal,” he said.

With All Blacks Coles (concussion) and Aumua (elbow) sidelined with injuries, Devery has been thrown a starting debut in the Hurricanes’ round 12 clash against strugglers Moana Pasifika at Sky Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It will be the Hawke’s Bay hooker’s fifth appearance in two years.

Devery’s first start has been a long-time coming. Incredibly, the former Hasting Boys’ High School First XV standout was one of nine hookers used by the Hurricanes last season as injuries and illness decimated options in the middle of the front row.

Signed after a standout campaign with Hawke’s Bay in the NPC, Devery featured in the first two rounds of the 2022 campaign.

However, he was limited to just the two appearances after suffering a concussion, contracting Covid-19 and then sustaining a serious knee injury in training.

Devery’s rookie season was brought to an abrupt halt when he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament. The injury sidelined him for 13 months.

“It was just a training here with the ‘Canes. Non-contact. My knee just hyperextended. I had a scan and got the news. It was pretty tough to be honest,” he said.

“Just seeing all the opportunities, like all the hookers that came through and got a run. I was thinking ‘far, that could be me’. It was tough but I was keen to do the rehab and come back stronger.”

After coming off the bench in their past two games, including a surprise cameo at blindside flanker against the Brumbies, Devery said he was over the moon to be given his first start against Moana.

He got a hint that he was going to be named in the No. 2 jersey when replacement hooker Hame Faive messaged him on Monday night asking for the lineout calls.

“He said ‘oh bro, I think it’s me and you playing this week’. The coaches didn’t say anything but then I came in Tuesday and I was told I was starting.

“I think this will be my fifth cap and I’ve only had 10-15 minutes each time so I'm pretty excited.”

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland said it was one of the most rewarding parts of the job to give a young player their first start.

“It’s always awesome,” Holland said. “There are always a lot of young players that toil away in the background that nobody sees that do a hell of a lot of work to get the team ready.

“It’s always nice to give rewards to those guys who have put in a lot of work for the team and now deserve their opportunity.”

“Colesy is obviously not going to be around [next season] and Jake is someone we need to keep developing. He needs to keep being part of 23s, so it’s awesome for him.”

Devery idolised Coles growing up, but with the veteran hooker retiring at the end of the season, Saturday’s match will provide the 24-year-old with an early chance to stake a claim for a bigger role next year.

“That’s the goal,” Devery said. “Hopefully I can stay with the club for heaps of years.”

After coming off a shock defeat to the Drua last weekend, Devery said he understood the importance of the Moana game and would not be taking the opposition lightly despite their 0-10 record.

With a difficult run home, the Hurricanes cannot afford another slip up as they look to break back into the top four and score a home quarterfinal.

“We had a tough result against the Drua last week and we’ve got Chiefs, Blues and Crusaders coming up so it’s massive.

“If we can get a bit of momentum going into those three it would be good.”

Hurricanes: Harry Godfrey, Salesi Rayasi, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Kini Naholo, Aidan Morgan, Jamie Booth, Ardie Savea (capt), Du’Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, Isaia Walker-Leawere, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Jacob Devery, Tevita Mafileo. Reserves: Hame Faiva, Pouri Rateke-Stones, Pasilio Tosi, Caleb Delany, Brayden Iose, Logan Henry, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Josh Moorby.

Moana Pasifika: Tomasi Alosio, Tima Fainga’anuku, Danny Toala, Henry Taefu (capt), Anzelo Tuitavuki, Lincoln McClutchie, Jonathan Taumateine; Lotu Inisi, Penitoa Finau, Sione Tu’ipulotu, Mahonri Ngakura, Alex Robbie, Isi Tu’ungafasi, Luteru Tolau, Ezekiel Lindenmuth. Reserves: Joe Royal, Tau Koloamatangi, Chris Apoua, Potu Leavasa, Jonah Mau’u, Manu Paea, D’Angelo Leuila, Lolagi Visinia.