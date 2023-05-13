Hurricanes bounce back with huge 71-22 win over Super Rugby strugglers Moana Pasifika

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Hurricanes 71 (Matt Proctor 2’ Jordie Barrett 8’, Aidan Morgan 14’, Kini Naholo 16’, 27’, Ardie Savea 45’, 71’, 78’ Jacob Devery 49’, Salesi Rayasi 59’, Caleb Delany 65’ tries, Barrett 7 con) Moana Pasifika 22 (Henry Taefu 5’, Anzelo Tuitavuki 24’, Danny Toala 38’ tries, Lincoln McClutchie 2 con, pen). HT: 29-19

Crowd: 7870

Moana Pasifika have become the first team to be eliminated from the Super Rugby Pacific finals race after being handed their 11th straight defeat by the Hurricanes.

Ardie Savea and Kini Naholo starred as Hurricanes bounced back from last week’s shock loss to Fijian Drua to keep Moana rooted at the bottom of the table with a huge 71-22 bonus point victory in front of a crowd of 7570 at Sky Stadium on Saturday evening.

Savea led the way with a second-half hat-trick, including two in the final 10 minutes as the Hurricanes overcame winless Moana by scoring 42 unanswered points.

Naholo was in inspired form on the left wing.

The Fijian helped himself to two tries, including a spectacular effort off a scrum in the 27th minute.

The Hurricanes midfield drew the Moana defenders and Naholo carved through a massive gap before burning off Tima Fainga’anuku and producing a superman dive in the right corner.

Moana looked dangerous whenever they made into the Hurricanes’ 22, but it was often the Hurricanes’ own ill-discipline that allowed them in.

Seeking an immediate bounce back after losing to the Drua in Suva last weekend, the Hurricanes could not have asked for a perfect start.

Billy Proctor scored the first try of the game after just 68 seconds.

But the first half was much more competitive than the second second. Moana went into halftime trailing by just 10 points.

Lincoln McClutchie cut that two seven straight after halftime.

But the Hurricanes went to another level in the second half. Two tries in quick succession from quick taps five metres out, including the first of Savea’s three-try haul, saw the advantage jump out to 21 points.

The Hurricanes ran away with the game from there, torching Moana with six second-half tries.

Big moment

Savea’s first try and Barrett’s subsequent conversion four minutes into the second half gave the Hurricanes a 14-point advantage and created some breathing room after Lincoln McClutchie slotted a penalty to bring Moana within a converted try. The try came from a quick tap by debutant Jacob Devery. Savea charged onto a short-pass Devan Flanders and bumped off tackler McClutchie to score. The Hurricanes dominated the second half 42-3.

Match rating

3/10. It was one-way traffic in the second half as the Hurricanes blew away Moana away.

MVP

It was a surprise the Hurricanes opted to play Savea as he still has an All Blacks rest week hanging over his head and there are much tougher games to come, but the captain led the way, helping himself to a hat-trick of tries, including a crucial one early in the second half to wrestle momentum back in his team’s favour after a much tighter first half.

Big picture

The Hurricanes have climbed back into the top four on the back of Saturday’s comprehensive win but they face a nightmare finish to the regular season, travelling to the Chiefs and Blues before hosting the Crusaders in the final round. Making their task that much harder, coach Jason Holland still has to find time to rest key men Savea and Barrett. As for Moana, their 11th straight defeat has killed off any faint hope they had of breaking into the top eight.