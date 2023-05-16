Former Chiefs, Crusaders wing Kini Naholo shines for Hurricanes

The hosts dotted down 11 times in keeping Moana Pasifika winless in Wellington.

After two false starts, former schoolboy sensation Kini Naholo is finally beginning to fulfil his Super Rugby Pacific potential with the Hurricanes.

The Fijian speedster was touted for big things after exploding onto the scene with 40 tries in a single season with the Hastings’ Boys High School First XV.

But injuries and a lack of opportunities restricted the younger brother of former All Blacks star Waisake Naholo to just two appearances across stints with two different Super Rugby teams between 2020 and 2022.

Despite his lack of game time with the Chiefs and Crusaders, Hurricanes coach Jason Holland was willing to take a punt on the 24-year-old winger and look past his injury history.

Naholo tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee on his debut with the Chiefs in 2020, but Holland knew he could become a force in Super Rugby so long as he managed his body right and stayed injury free.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Kini Naholo dives across to score for the Hurricanes.

“Once he gets that right I have no doubt he can rip it up,” Holland was quoted as saying when the Hurricanes signed Naholo in October last year.

With six tries in as many games, Naholo is becoming the player the Hurricanes thought he could become when they signed him.

In fact, given the lack of off-season movement between New Zealand teams, he might even be the signing of the Super Rugby season.

Naholo produced his best game yet in the Hurricanes’ huge 71-22 win over Moana Pasifika at Sky Stadium last Saturday, helping himself to two tries.

The pick of Naholo’s tries came from a set-play off a scrum in the 28th minute.

After Aidan Morgan and Billy Proctor drew two defenders a gap opened up in midfield for Naholo, who had come off his left wing, to run into.

Angling his run to the right corner, Naholo hit the gas, burnt off two Moana defenders and produced a spectacular dive across the try-line before throwing the ball away in celebration.

But it was not just his attacking output that caught the eye.

Naholo also got through a mountain of work on defence. He made 12 tackles, which was more than any other back and even more than Ardie Savea.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Kini Naholo bursts through the Moana Pasifika defence.

Asked if Naholo was living up to his potential, Holland answered with an emphatic “definitely”.

“He’s still got some little things we need to keep working on with him but you can see what he can do when he gets the ball in hand: The try from the set-piece from the scrum and just gassing it. He creates things around him.”

Naholo’s form has created a selection dilemma for Holland ahead of a hectic run of fixtures.

The third-place Hurricanes face the Chiefs in Hamilton this Saturday before meeting the Blues and Crusaders in the final two weeks.

Salesi Rayasi and Julian Savea have been the Hurricanes’ preferred wing combination for the bulk of the season.

Rayasi has scored seven tries in 10 games while Savea, the joint holder of Super Rugby’s all-time try scoring record, has only dotted down three times in nine appearances.

Holland said the next challenge for Naholo was to prove he can be an 80-minute performer.

He was substituted early in the second half against Moana after suffering from cramp, denying him the chance at a potential hat-trick.

“We need to work on that and make sure all his prep is bang on so he’s a winger that can go 80 but he’s exciting,” Holland said.

“I know I’ve said it before but I’m a fan of Dan Sinkinson as well who isn’t getting a look in at the moment as he’s coming back from a ding, but there’s definitely good competition at the moment.

“I like it that way.”