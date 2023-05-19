What history tells us about the significance of home advantage in the Super Rugby playoffs

The Chiefs are in the box seat to host this year’s Super Rugby Pacific final – only three top seeds have failed to make it across 25 seasons up until now.

ANALYSIS: History tells us home advantage is king in Super Rugby.

So the five contenders that have emerged this Super Rugby Pacific season have plenty to play for over the next three weekends.

The Chiefs have a solid grip on top spot, even after the shock loss to the Reds in the last round that ended their unbeaten run. They are only likely to be threatened if they lose two of their last three matches.

If they do finish first, they will be in the box seat come the top-eight playoffs, as the top seeds have made it to – and hosted – 22 of the 25 finals to date, ultimately winning 16 of them.

But finals, more than any other kind of match, aren’t won on paper. That’s where the races for second and fourth among this year’s other contenders – the Brumbies, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Blues, as they sat on the table on Friday – come in.

Home teams have won 84 of the 105 Super Rugby playoff matches to date – not including those in the Covid-19 years of 2020 and 2021 – which means away teams have won just 21.

That 20% win rate for away teams stands in stark contrast to the figure in the United States’ National Football League playoffs over the same period, since 1996, of 35%.

Dig deeper, however, and you’ll see that six of those 21 away wins in Super Rugby were by teams that finished the regular season with superior points tallies to their hosts, while another was in a match between two teams that finished level on points.

Those home teams benefited from the format used for much of the 2010s, where winners of regional conferences were given hosting rights even if they didn’t have the best records.

Put an asterisk next to those results and you’ll come to a startling revelation – no away team with an inferior record to their hosts has won a quarterfinal or a semifinal since 2013, when the Brumbies beat the Bulls in a semifinal in Pretoria, before losing a Hamilton humdinger against the Chiefs a week later.

There have been three wins by away teams in finals in the past decade – by the second-seeded Crusaders over the first-place Blues last year and the first-place Lions in 2017, and by the fourth-place Highlanders over the first-place Hurricanes in 2015.

Four other finals have been won by visitors. The Bulls (second) beat the Sharks (first) in 2007, while the Crusaders’ first three-peat between 1998 and 2000 consisted of away wins at the Blues (second v first), the Highlanders (fourth v third) and the Brumbies (second v first).

Five of the seven matches with asterisks were quarterfinals, with one a qualifying final, from the period where the playoffs were a six-team affair. The other was the Highlanders’ semifinal win over the Waratahs in 2015, the week before they followed the 1999 Crusaders in becoming the second – and to date, last – team to win Super Rugby from outside the top two.

The seven other away playoff wins all came in semifinals, but of those teams, only the 1999 Crusaders went on to win the following week, potentially aided by the fact that they ended up away at the third-placed Highlanders, in the only Super Rugby final ever hosted by a team that finished lower than second.

The Crusaders have won seven away playoff matches – more than their four rivals for the title this year have won between them. They are 7-10 on the road in the playoffs, while the Chiefs are 2-9, the Hurricanes 1-9, the Blues 0-2 and the Brumbies 3-7. All the Crusaders’ wins came against teams with superior regular season records, while four of the other six came when seeding didn’t reflect results.

At home, the Crusaders are 26-0, while the Chiefs are 6-0, the Hurricanes 7-1, the Blues 10-2 and the Brumbies 10-3. The Hurricanes’ loss was the 2015 final, the Blues’ defeats were the 1998 and 2022 finals and one of the Brumbies’ was the 2000 final, with the others quarterfinals in 2016 and 2017, during the conference era.

Those records tell you all you need to know about why the next three weeks are so important.

The Chiefs have 46 points, the Brumbies 41, the Hurricanes and the Crusaders 37 and the Blues 34.

There might yet be a race for first, if the Chiefs stumble again against the Hurricanes on Saturday, but the battles for second – and a potential home semifinal – and fourth – and a home quarterfinal, likely against the unlucky outlier of those five teams – are well and truly alive.