All Blacks halfback and Chiefs co-captain Brad Weber confirms offshore departure

Chiefs and All Blacks halfback Brad Weber is heading to Europe after this year.

All Blacks halfback and Chiefs co-captain Brad Weber has confirmed he will leave New Zealand rugby at the end of this year.

In January, French media outlet L'Equipe reported the 18-test international would be joining Top 14 club Stade Francais after the World Cup.

Until now, Weber, 32, hadn’t confirmed his future plans, but on Friday announced that in 2024 he would indeed be taking his talents to Europe, albeit not naming his specific destination.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm that this season will be my last at the Chiefs, a team that has meant so much to me and my family over the past 10 years,” Weber said in a statement.

“I would have loved to see out my career at the Chiefs, but I am also very excited to try something different, taking on a new challenge in Europe, playing and living abroad.

“I'd like to thank everyone involved at the Chiefs Rugby Club during my time here and all the Chiefs fans who have supported me over the last decade. I've genuinely loved every moment.

“I'm not done here just yet though, the goal is to win a championship this season, so I look forward to going out with a bang.”

Since debuting in 2014, Weber has gone on to be a star performer for the franchise. The 1.72m, 75kg No 9 has played 118 matches for the club – the most by any back and the fourth-most overall, and was awarded co-captaincy when Clayton McMillan took over as coach in 2021

“Brad has been an integral player and leader in the Chiefs,” McMillan said in a statement.

“It’s never ideal when you lose players of his calibre, but it’s much easier to accept when they have given everything to the jersey, which Brad has done in spades.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him as a bloke. It’s a fantastic opportunity, and he will go at the end of the season with our full backing.”

After a maiden All Blacks cap in 2015, Weber earned a recall in 2019, playing at the World Cup, and has logged 17 further tests across the past four years.

He is one of two All Blacks halfbacks heading overseas at the end of the year, with veteran Aaron Smith off to Japanese club Toyota Verblitz.

Along with Weber, the Chiefs are also farewelling Brodie Retallick (Kobe), Pita Gus Sowakula (Clermont) and Alex Nankivell (Munster) at the end of this campaign.

Sitting top of the Super Rugby Pacific ladder with three regular season matches remaining, they host the Hurricanes in Hamilton on Saturday night.