'The Chiefs changed my life': All Black Brad Weber opens up on offshore departure

Chiefs and All Blacks halfback Brad Weber is heading to Europe after this year.

Even with the All Blacks No 9 jersey right there for the taking in 2024, and playing what he feels is the best rugby of his career, Brad Weber knew the time was right to head offshore.

The 18-test halfback, and co-captain of a Chiefs club he says has “changed my life”, on Friday confirmed he had made the call to continue his career in Europe at the end of this year.

French media outlet L’Equipe reported in January that the 32-year-old would be joining Top 14 club Stade Francais when his contract with New Zealand Rugby expires after the World Cup.

Weber, at the request of his new club, can’t quite yet elaborate on where he is specifically heading, but, with three regular season games to play in the Super Rugby Pacific season, was keen to at least end any speculation over whether he would be here or abroad next year.

He confirmed he had “a few” offers on the table, though no options for a sabbatical – “I don’t think I’m a big enough dog for that” – and that the departure of the legendary Aaron Smith (headed to Japanese club Toyota Verblitz after the World Cup) certainly gave him plenty to ponder.

“It definitely did,” Weber admitted. “I’ve been battling with Aaron from my first day, and it’s been great being able to pit yourself against the best that’s ever been.

1 NEWS The Hurricanes have rested their frontline All Blacks for their clash with the tournament leaders which has rubbed some the wrong way.

“But it’s time for these other guys. I believe [fellow Chiefs halfbacks] Cortez [Ratima] and Xavier [Roe] can both be All Blacks... I don’t want to stunt their development, and I feel if I stuck around maybe that happens, maybe we lose one of them.

“I’ve done my dash. Well, I’ve still got a lot to give. To be honest, I feel like I’m playing the best rugby I’ve ever played.

“It’s time for me to have this one last massive push, and then let those guys take over.”

Weber confirmed his new deal was a three-season one, so it does open up the chance of a return ahead of the 2027 World Cup, but that’s not something he is seriously considering.

“In my head right now, I’m thinking once I go that’s it. But never say never. Three years is a long time in rugby, and if I’m playing well, and someone wants me, maybe. But, ideally I’ll see my career out overseas.”

That is only after coming to the “very tough” decision of actually upping sticks, though.

Having racked up 118 appearances for the Chiefs – the most by any back, and fourth-most overall – sitting sixth on the all-time tryscoring chart (with 27) and having been handed fulltime co-captaincy upon Clayton McMillan taking over as coach in 2021, Weber has become a massive part of the club, on and off the field.

“I love my life here,” he said. “It’s been the best 10 years of my life, the Chiefs changed my life in a very positive way. My family love it here, mum and dad moved from Hawke’s Bay to Tauranga, probably just to be closer to come to the games easily, so they’re here every weekend, so many mates... so I know I’m leaving a lot behind.

“In an ideal world I would have loved to have stayed here and seen out my career with the Chiefs and Hawke’s Bay, but once the deal came across my desk, the chance to play in Europe in a top competition, and do something different, really started to appeal to me.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Brad Weber is desperate to sign off his final Super season with a title.

“Obviously we’ve got a very short lifespan to make as much as we can and set ourselves up post-footy, I’m very aware of that.

“I haven’t been able to spend European summers in Europe, you never get to do those things as a rugby player, so I feel like I’ll sit in the pub one day and look back on my career and say, ‘That was pretty cool that I did that’.

“Everyone’s got to move on at some point. So I think the time’s right, to be honest.”

Now the motivation is bigger than ever to win a title with the Chiefs, who Weber joined the year after their two triumphs in 2012 and 2013.

Then it’s the small matter of a World Cup victory to aim for.

Having scored a maiden All Blacks cap in 2015, Weber earned a recall in 2019, playing at that year’s World Cup in Japan, and has logged 17 further appearances across the past four years. However, overlooked last season until a late one-test reprieve on the northern tour, he is in a tight race.

Not that he’s feeling the pressure of national selection anymore.

“I’m in a fortunate position now that I’ve played quite a few games for the All Blacks, and every time I’ve played well, so when I’m here at the Chiefs I can fully focus on my job here, helping them win,” Weber said.

“I’ve got the confidence in my game, I know my game in and out, and if I’m lucky enough to be selected, I know I can perform on that stage.

“So in a way I don’t need to prove so much here at Super Rugby level, I just need to prove that I’m still playing well and that my form is high and warrants selection.”