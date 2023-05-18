Super Rugby: Hurricanes defend decision to rest All Blacks for Chiefs clash

Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea has been kept on ice for their upcoming clash with the Chiefs.

Super Rugby Pacific: Chiefs v Hurricanes Where: FMG Stadium, Hamilton When: Saturday, 7.05pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, updates on Stuff

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland has stood by his decision to rest his All Blacks for Saturday’s clash against Super Rugby Pacific leaders the Chiefs.

Captain Ardie Savea, second-five Jordie Barrett and prop Tyrel Lomax were all notable absences when the Hurricanes’ 23-man squad was announced on Thursday.

The three All Blacks have joined injured hookers Asafo Aumua (elbow) and Dane Coles (concussion) on the unavailable list, leaving the Hurricanes without five of their best players for the toughest game of the season – the Chiefs away.

In contrast, the Chiefs have welcomed back their All Blacks and named a near full-strength team co- captained by Sam Cane and Brad Weber.

Savea, Barrett and Lomax had to be rested before the playoffs due to New Zealand Rugby’s controversial policy that stops All Blacks from playing more than five games in a row in order to manage their workload.

With a place in the quarterfinals already assured, Holland echoed comments he made last week that he believed the team would be better served if Savea, Barrett and Lomax sat out one of their remaining three fixtures.

The Hurricanes could have rested the trio for their much easier match against the winless Moana Pasifika last weekend – a game they won by a record 71-22 scoreline – as there is flexibility for All Blacks to play a sixth straight game should their team make the final.

Instead, Holland chose to rest prop Xavier Numia, halfback Cam Roigard and winger Julian Savea, who have all been regulars throughout the season but are under no official restrictions.

Ardie Savea, Lomax and Barrett have been replaced in the starting 15 for Saturday by No. 8 Brayden Iose, former All Blacks prop Owen Franks and second-five Peter Umaga-Jensen.

Holland said he backed his depth and was adamant the Hurricanes could still get a result against the high-flying Chiefs, who are coming off a shock defeat to the Reds last Friday.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hurricanes coach Jason Holland has gambled with his squad by resting three key All Blacks.

“We’ve always had a plan in our head that we need to be at our best come the business end of the season, as individuals and as a group,” Holland said.

“Sure we talk about the All Blacks this week, but we rested a couple last week that you would have noticed to make sure that guys are in the best possible nick to play the Chiefs, the Blues, the Crusaders and then probably three more derbies to win a championship.

“It’s more making sure that our group is in the best possible nick to go forward and be as strong as we can in knockout footy.

“We know we have to win the other two to get what we want around a home quarterfinal, but it’s more about a run of games to win a championship.

“If you are trying to get guys to play six games in a row at that level, six derbies, then I reckon there’s a natural drop-off in energy and an ability to be powerful and fast.”

1 NEWS Hurricanes loosie Du'Plessis Kirifi has put on some muscle and strengthened his mind after coming close to making an All Blacks debut three years ago.

The third-place Hurricanes have the toughest run into the playoffs, taking on the Chiefs, Blues and Crusaders in consecutive New Zealand derbies in their final three fixtures.

It’s likely they will need to win at least two of those to finish inside the top four and secure a home quarterfinal.

Clearly, the Hurricanes are targeting the Blues and Crusaders, the two teams who sit below them on the table.

While rest weeks sit uneasy with fans, who feel it devalues the competition, Holland said he understood the need for them.

Holland will leave the Hurricanes to work as All Blacks assistant coach next year.

“100% I see it,” he said. “We’re planning to have guys with high energy in games four, five and six and nothing will be different when the All Blacks are trying to win a World Cup.

“We got lots of warning, we know we have to plan and it’s two games in a year, so I’ve got no issues with the mindset around it.

“We’ve got really good depth and I hope the crowds and that see that Peter Umaga-Jensen, Brays and Owen Franks are still pretty good people to watch.

“It’s up to us to build depth in our group and all year we’ve had guys champing at the bit who aren’t getting a run and I don’t expect performance to drop off.”

Experienced winger Julian Savea will captain the Hurricanes in his 151st appearance in his brother’s absence.

Savea recently equalled Israel Folau’s Super Rugby try-scoring record when he scored his 60th career try.

The Hurricanes lost their last match to the Chiefs 33-17 on April 15 after conceding 25 unanswered points in the second half.

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Julian Savea (capt), Billy Proctor, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Kini Naholo, Aidan Morgan, Cam Roigard, Brayden Iose, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, Isaia Walker-Leawere, James Blackwell, Owen Franks, Jacob Devery, Xavier Numia. Reserves: Hame Faiva, Tevita Mafileo, Pasilio Tosi, Justin Sangster, Caleb Delany, Jamie Booth, Riley Hohepa, Salesi Rayasi.