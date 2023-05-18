How Super Rugby Pacific playoffs are taking shape and what teams need in final rounds

There are only three rounds to go in the second edition of Super Rugby Pacific and the bloated playoff format is taking shape for June.

The top five are all guaranteed to play in the quarterfinals, but the other three places in the final eight could yet include a struggling Highlanders team who sit second bottom after 11 rounds.

The Chiefs lead the way despite last Friday’s shock defeat to the Reds, but they will probably need two victories to secure top spot for the first time since 2013, the last time they won the title.

Their trip to Canberra next Saturday night to face the second-placed Brumbies should be crucial in the race for first and the overall top-four picture.

Between third and fifth, the Hurricanes, Crusaders and Blues will be aiming to finish as high as possible because it’s crucial for home advantage throughout the playoffs.

The sides from first to fourth will host the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, the two top-ranked teams will be hosts. In the final, the top-ranked team will play at home.

Stuff has broken down the playoff picture below for all 11 teams still in the mix.

Remember, there are four competition points for a win, two for a draw if teams can’t be separated after golden point, and bonus points are awarded for losing by seven points or fewer, or for scoring three tries or more than the opposition.

If teams are level on competition points, the first deciding factor is the team with the most wins, then points difference, then most tries, then tries for and against.

After that, it’s the improbable coin toss.

The quarterfinals as it stands: Chiefs (1st) v Force (8th), Brumbies (2nd) v Reds (7th), Hurricanes (3rd) v Waratahs (6th), Crusaders (4th) v Blues (5th).

Round 13

Friday: Moana Pasifika v Crusaders, 7:05pm in Auckland; Reds v Blues, 9:35pm in Brisbane.

Saturday: Highlanders v Rebels, 4:35pm in Dunedin; Chiefs v Hurricanes, 7:05pm in Hamilton; Waratahs v Fijian Drua, 9:35pm in Sydney; Force v Brumbies, 12am in Perth.

Points table after 12 rounds (1st to 12th): Chiefs 46 points, Brumbies 41, Hurricanes 37, Crusaders 37, Blues 34, Waratahs 26, Reds 23, Force 18, Fijian Drua 17, Rebels 15, Highlanders 15, Moana Pasifika 3.

1st: Chiefs (played 11, won 10, lost 1; 46 points, points difference +181)

Matches left: Hurricanes (H), Brumbies (A), Force (A)

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Chiefs winger Emoni Narawa attempting to break clear against the Reds.

The Chiefs will clinch a home quarterfinal with a win over the Hurricanes on Saturday, but they are nonetheless heading towards a top-two finish and next weekend’s trip to Canberra to play the second-placed Brumbies should decide whether they will finish the regular season in first. Everything is in their hands, although a defeat to the Canes would mean there is much more riding on their final two matches in Australia.

2nd: Brumbies (played 11, won 9, lost 2; 41 points, points difference +90)

Matches left: Force (A), Chiefs (H), Rebels (H)

The Brumbies play the Force and Rebels either side of next Saturday night’s decisive meeting with the Chiefs. They will be desperate to at least finish second – two wins probably ensure that – but another three Kiwi sides are breathing down their necks. Still, three wins to end their season – including toppling the Chiefs – will give them a chance of securing first and home advantage throughout the playoffs.

3rd: Hurricanes (played 11, won 8, lost 3; 37 points, points difference +163)

Matches left: Chiefs (A), Blues (A), Crusaders (H)

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hurricanes winger Kini Naholo scoring in last week’s win over Moana Pasifika.

The Hurricanes have the toughest draw before the playoffs and need results to finish in the top four to earn a home quarterfinal. Beating the Chiefs would give them a sniff of a top-two finish but their destiny – and position in the standings – should be sorted in the season’s last fortnight when they play the two teams directly beneath them, the Crusaders and the Blues.

4th: Crusaders (played 11, won 8, lost 3; 37 points, points difference +122)

Matches left: Moana Pasifika (A), Waratahs (H), Hurricanes (A)

Joe Allison/Getty Images The Crusders are on the charge heading towards the playoffs.

The Crusaders are only below the Hurricanes on points difference and two matches they are expected to win – against winless Moana Pasifika and the Waratahs – would retain their place in the top four before a crucial clash in the capital in the final round. They will also have eyes on a two-top finish but will need to keep winning and rely on slip-ups from the Chiefs and the Brumbies.

5th: Blues (played 11, won 7, lost 4; 34 points, points difference +137)

Matches left: Reds (A), Hurricanes (H), Highlanders (A)

Joe Allison/Getty Images Can Beauden Barrett lift the Blues into the top four?

The Blues’ away defeat to the Crusaders last Saturday might be the difference between a hosting a quarterfinal and not. As it stands, they would play in Christchurch again in the last eight, although there is much to be decided and next weekend’s visit of the Hurricanes to Eden Park – in between trips to Brisbane and Dunedin – should have a massive say in the top-four race. A top-two finish looks out of reach.

6th: Waratahs (played 11, won 5, lost 6; 26 points, points difference -2)

Matches left: Fijian Drua (H), Crusaders (A), Moana Pasifika (H)

The Waratahs lead the stragglers and are well positioned to finish sixth with two home matches against the Drua and Moana Pasifika – either side of playing the Crusaders away. Beating the Drua should all but secure a quarterfinal berth for a second year running but catching the top five looks insurmountable. They lost to the Chiefs in Hamilton in last season’s quarterfinals.

7th: Reds (played 11, won 5, lost 6; 23 points, points difference -12)

Matches left: Blues (H), Highlanders (A), Fijian Drua (A)

The Reds significantly improved their quarterfinal hopes with last Friday night’s shock win over the Chiefs. They are six points above the playoff trap door before hosting the Blues on Friday, however their final two fixtures on the road – against the Highlanders and the Drua – should decide their fate. They reached last season’s quarterfinals but lost to the Crusaders in Christchurch.

8th: Force (played 11, won 4, lost 7; 18 points, points difference -101)

Matches left: Brumbies (A), Rebels (A), Chiefs (H)

The Force hold the last quarterfinal place after beating the Drua last Friday night in what could yet be a decisive victory in the playoff equation. They lead a pack of four between eighth and 11th, who are only separated by three points, but still have to play the two leading teams, the Brumbies and the Chiefs, either side of a vital meeting with the Rebels in Melbourne next Friday.

SKY SPORT Julian Savea equals Israel Folau’s Super Rugby try record but his team lose a cliffhanger.

9th: Fijian Drua (played 11, won 4, lost 7; 17 points, points difference -133)

Matches left: Waratahs (A), Moana Pasifika (H), Reds (H)

If the Drua can get anything from the Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday, they should be in a good place to seal their first playoff berth in just their second season. The Fijians finish with back-to-back home matches against Moana Pasifika and the Reds. They are a tough proposition in their backyard, with only one defeat in Fiji this year to the Blues, and they beat the Crusaders and the Hurricanes in sweltering conditions which should give them an advantage.

10th: Rebels (played 11, won 3, lost 8; 15 points, points difference -97)

Matches left: Highlanders (A), Force (H), Brumbies (A)

The Rebels first face two quarterfinal hopefuls – the Highlanders and the Force – in matches which should define their season before a tricky fixture in Canberra to finish. Trailing the Force in eighth by three points, the loser of their Dunedin clash against the Highlanders on Saturday will be struggling to make the top eight. The winner might be finishing round 13 in eighth, however, improving their playoff chances significantly.

11th: Highlanders (played 11, won 3, lost 8; 15 points, points difference -98)

Matches left: Rebels (H), Reds (H), Blues (A)

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Aaron Smith reflecting on a Highlanders defeat.

The Highlanders have had another difficult campaign, but their season is not over yet because of this generous playoff format. Two matches in Dunedin against the Rebels and the Reds presents them with a great opportunity to boost their quarterfinal hopes before travelling to Eden Park in the final round. Defeat to either the Rebels or Reds, however, would almost certainly mean no repeat of eighth last year when they pinched the last quarterfinal spot, albeit losing to the Blues in Auckland.

12th: Moana Pasifika (played 11, won 0, lost 11; 3 points, points difference -230)

Matches left: Crusaders (H), Fijian Drua (A), Waratahs (A)

There is a good chance Moana Pasifika could end their second season without a win. Their playoff ambitions are done before their final home match against the Crusaders at Mt Smart on Friday night. They finish on the road to the Drua and the Waratahs.