Assistant Chris Gibbes to leave Hurricanes, doesn't want head coach job

Hurricanes assistant coach Chris Gibbes said he won’t apply for the top job as he gets set to head back to the Waikato region.

The race to become the next Hurricanes coach has been thrown wide open after assistant Chris Gibbes announced he does not want the job and would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Gibbes appeared a strong contender to replace Jason Holland as coach at the Hurricanes next year given his extensive coaching experience.

Holland is in his last campaign before moving up to be an All Blacks assistant under recently-appointed New Zealand coach Scott Robertson who takes over the national team after this year’s World Cup in France.

Holland said he thought Gibbes, a former coach with Wellington and Waikato in the NPC, would have been a fine replacement and he was surprised to see his right-hand man follow him out the door.

“Yep, 100%,” Holland said. “He did a good job with Wellington as a head coach before he came into our environment and he would have been a good replacement, but things have got to be right for you, family and everything like that.

“It was a surprise at one stage but it’s an interesting old game and you’ve got to make sure you’re well aware of what you’re in for.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT New Zealand sevens coach Clark Laidlaw has emerged as a potential replacement for Jason Holland.

“Gibbo is a smart man and no decision would have been made at the drop of a hat. It’s obviously what is best for him at the moment.”

With Gibbes now out of the running, another former Hurricanes assistant has emerged as a potential contender.

All Blacks Sevens and New Zealand under-20 coach Clark Laidlaw has been touted as a possible replacement for Holland. The Scotsman served as a Hurricanes assistant between 2013 and 2015.

Other coaches linked to the job include former All Blacks assistants Scott McLeod and Brad Mooar.

The Hurricanes will announce the new coach at the completion of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

Gibbes has lived away from his family throughout his four-year tenure as Hurricanes assistant.

In a statement he said that “the time was right to head home” to Te Awamutu.

“My family is the most important thing to me. I’ve been thinking about this for a while now, so as hard as this decision was, it became a simple one,” Gibbes said.

“I've thoroughly enjoyed my time in Wellington and at the Canes, but I'm ready for a new direction, and I’m looking forward to being home with my family.

“I’ve decided to step away from my role with the Canes and not apply for the head coach role.

“The Hurricanes is an awesome organisation and I feel privileged for the time I’ve had here.”

Gibbes predicted a bright future for the club, feeling he and Holland have it in a good space moving forward.

"I believe the Canes have some of the strongest players and set-up in the competition and I know they'll find some great coaches to continue the work that we've done for the last few years.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Chris Gibbes is well-respected by the Hurricanes players.

"The club's heading in the right direction, and I wish them all the best for the foreseeable future.

“I want to say thanks to the players and the staff I've worked with over the past four years and, finally, the fans for their incredible support.”

Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee said Gibbes would be missed but he understood the reasoning behind his decision.

“Gibbo has been fantastic for us over the last four years and added real value to our coaching group and organisation. He is fiercely determined, loyal, committed and has a genuine passion for coaching.

“We will miss him a lot but completely understand his reasoning for wanting to be closer to his family. We wish him all the very best for the future and look forward to farewelling him formally at the end of the season function,” Lee said.