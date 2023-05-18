Chris Gibbes exits Hurricanes, doesn't want head coach job

Hurricanes assistant coach Chris Gibbes said he won’t apply for the top job as he gets set to head back to the Waikato region.

Hurricanes assistant coach Chris Gibbes doesn’t want the top job at the Super Rugby franchise, announcing he will leave Wellington at the end of the season.

The high-respected Gibbes appeared a strong contender to replace Jason Holland as head coach at the Hurricanes. Holland is in his last campaign before moving up to be an All Blacks assistant under recently-appointed New Zealand coach Scott Robertson who takes over the national team after this year’s World Cup in France.

Gibbes said that “the time was right to head home” to Te Awamutu, deciding against seeking renewal of his contract after four seasons at the Hurricanes.

“My family is the most important thing to me. I’ve been thinking about this for a while now, so as hard as this decision was, it became a simple one. I've thoroughly enjoyed my time in Wellington and at the Canes, but I'm ready for a new direction, and I’m looking forward to being home with my family,” Gibbes said.

“I’ve decided to step away from my role with the Canes and not apply for the head coach role.

“The Hurricanes is an awesome organisation and I feel privileged for the time I’ve had here.”

Gibbes remains committed to trying to get the Hurricanes into this year’s playoffs, saying, “there’s still a job to do.”

“My focus right now is to get this job done with this competition, and that’s all I’m thinking about.”

He predicts a bright future for the franchise, feeling he and Holland have it in a good space moving forward.

"I believe the Canes have some of the strongest players and set-up in the competition and I know they'll find some great coaches to continue the work that we've done for the last few years,” Gibbes said.

"The club's heading in the right direction, and I wish them all the best for the foreseeable future.

“I want to say thanks to the players and the staff I've worked with over the past four years and, finally, the fans for their incredible support.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Chris Gibbes is well-respected by the Hurricanes players.

Hurricanes CEO, Avan Lee said: “Gibbo has been fantastic for us over the last four years and added real value to our coaching group and organisation. He is fiercely determined, loyal, committed and has a genuine passion for coaching.

“We will miss him a lot but completely understand his reasoning for wanting to be closer to his family. We wish him all the very best for the future and look forward to farewelling him formally at the end of the season function,” said Lee.

Gibbes has an extensive coaching resume, first leading Waikato to two ITM Cup finals as well as Ranfurly Shield success, before gaining international experience as forwards coach with Japan, Georgia, the New Zealand under-20s, Māori All Blacks and Welsh Pro 14 side Ospreys.

He left Ospreys after four years to take up the Wellington head coaching job in 2017, immediately leading them to promotion back into the premiership division before making the semifinals in his second season in 2018.

Gibbes then joined the Hurricanes ahead of the 2020 Super Rugby season.

The Hurricanes plan to announce replacements for departing head coach, Jason Holland, and Gibbes following the 2023 Super Rugby season.