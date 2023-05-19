Super Rugby record holder Julian Savea reveals his favourite try for Hurricanes

Julian Savea bulldozes Israel Dagg on his way to the try-line in 2013 Super Rugby encounter.

Super Rugby Pacific: Chiefs v Hurricanes Where: FMG Stadium, Hamilton When: Saturday, 7.05pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, updates on Stuff

There is one try that stands out among the rest as Julian Savea casts his mind back through his 60 Super Rugby tries and picks out his favourite.

It was the Hurricanes winger at his destructive best and drew comparisons to Jonah Lomu’s most iconic try, against England at the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

The try came in the Hurricanes’ nail-biting 29-28 win over the Crusaders in round four of the 2013 Super Rugby season.

The Hurricanes won the game by the slimmest of margins after Alapati Leiua scored a late try from an intercept.

It was one of only six wins the men from the capital registered that season but it was easily their most memorable.

The Hurricanes were out-scored four tries to two, but five penalties to Beauden Barrett kept them within striking distance before Leiua picked off a loose pass from George Whitelock with seven minutes to play.

Savea’s spectacular try in the 55th minute was also a crucial moment in the game as it ignited the comeback.

Down 21-12, the Hurricanes were hot on the attack and they decided to move the ball quickly through the hands and unleash their weapon in the No. 11 jersey.

The ball went from TJ Perenara to Beauden Barrett to Conrad Smith to Julian Savea in a matter of seconds.

Savea still had a lot of work to do when he received the pass from Smith. He had two Crusaders defenders in front of him; Tom Marshall and Israel Dagg, and little space to work with.

But Savea, affectionately known as The Bus, reduced the Crusaders’ tacklers to speed bumps and ran straight over them.

He dropped his shoulder and brushed off Marshall with ease before doing the exact same to Dagg and diving across the try-line.

“Sorry to my uso Izzy Dagg. That was my favourite, against the Crusaders,” Savea said. “I got him to move out the way and that was probably my most memorable.

“Obviously it’s a big rivalry against the Crusaders and we managed to score a late try with Alapati down the sideline.

“It was a really tense game and for me, my mindset was just ‘get to the line’ and unfortunately my brother [Dagg] was standing in front of me.”

Savea equalled Israel Folau as Super Rugby’s all-time leading try-scorer when he scored his 59th and 60th career tries in his last appearance for the Hurricanes, in their shock 27-24 defeat to Fijian Drua a fortnight ago.

Incredibly, Savea was able to equal the record despite going scoreless in his first 16 Super Rugby games, including all 12 appearances in his debut season.

His first try came in his 17th game, in a 42-18 win over the Sharks at Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth, which is now the second home of the Chiefs.

“In my first year I didn’t score a try but it was just about making sure I was playing consistent rugby and listening to the older guys and being a sponge, and getting as much experience as I can,” Savea reflected.

With a quarterfinal spot assured, Savea will have at least four more chances to add to his try tally and become Super Rugby’s standalone all-time leading try-scorer, starting with this Saturday’s clash against the table-topping Chiefs at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

“If it happens, it happens,” he said. “It’s one of those things you can’t force but hopefully people pass me the ball.

“I don’t like individual accolades because I’m more about us trying to win another championship. If I break it in the process then I’m happy.”

Savea has been named captain for the first time in his 151st Super Rugby appearance, tasked with leading a depleted Hurricanes team that will be without rested All Blacks Ardie Savea, Jordie Barrett and Tyrel Lomax as well as the injured Asafo Aumua and Dane Coles.

“It definitely is an honour for me but there’s obviously big shoes to fill as the uso [Ardie Savea] has the week off.

“I’m really excited by the challenge. It’s a massive game for us and we know the Chiefs are going to be a tough match-up.”

The Hurricanes lost their previous meeting with the Chiefs 33-17 after conceding 25 unanswered points in the second half.

Despite their high-profile absences, Julian Savea said the Hurricanes were adamant they could beat the Chiefs.

The Hurricanes are riding high after smashing Moana Pasifika 71-22 in the last round, while the Chiefs will be hurting after suffering a surprise loss to the Reds.

After being rested for the last match, Savea has slotted straight back onto the right wing. He replaced Salesi Rayasi with Kini Naholo retaining the No. 11 jersey after a standout performance.

“The expectation is for us to win and put in a good performance. As I said, the Chiefs are a difficult team. They’re big boys and they have got a lot of flair in their backs so we know what’s in front of us and what they’re going to bring.

“We just have to make sure we turn up mentally and put our heads in those dark spaces.”

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Julian Savea (capt), Billy Proctor, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Kini Naholo, Aidan Morgan, Cam Roigard, Brayden Iose, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, Isaia Walker-Leawere, James Blackwell, Owen Franks, Jacob Devery, Xavier Numia. Reserves: Hame Faiva, Tevita Mafileo, Pasilio Tosi, Justin Sangster, Caleb Delany, Jamie Booth, Riley Hohepa, Salesi Rayasi.