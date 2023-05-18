Refreshed Moana Pasifika hoping to make history against under strength Crusaders

The Moana Pasifika team get in the zone during Friday’s captain’s run at Mt Smart Stadium.

Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders v Moana Pasifika. Where: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland When: 7.05pm, Friday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

Friday night’s game for Moana Pasifika against the Crusaders has little to do with rebounding from the 71-22 loss to the Hurricanes last week, but building on the nail-biting 31-30 defeat to the Blues the week prior.

Moana Pasifika coach Aaron Mauger named a completely different team to his usual one for the fixture in Wellington last Saturday, with the fringe players soundly beaten.

His usual starters were rested for that game, but are back for Friday night’s clash against an understrength Crusaders team, so is an upset on the cards? Possibly.

“Most of the guys that are playing in this game, played against the Blues and have taken a lot of confidence out of that game,” Maguer said.

“Like a lot of other games this year, we can compete with the best when we’re on. We’re going to have to be good against a good Crusaders side, they’ve got a few young guys out there, but they’re polished and have come through their system, so it’s going to be a good battle.”

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Moana Pasifika coach Aaron Mauger watches warm the up during the team’s Captain's Run at Mount Smart Stadium on Thursday.

The team selected for the Hurricanes never really had a chance of winning, but for Moana Pasifika that’s not always the point, the goal of creating a pathway for players into Pacific Island national teams is never overlooked.

“That was always our plan coming back from the bye (three weeks ago) to use our squad,” Mauger said.

“It was a good opportunity for a lot of the guys who played last week to perform for the team and get in front of the national selectors.

“Part of our mandate and purpose is to try to promote players into the Tongan and Samoan international sides.

“So those guys were excited, played awesome for 45 minutes and then fell away towards the end.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Moana Pasifika came desperately close to picking up an historic win over the Blues two weeks ago.

“It served its purpose and we’ve got a fresh group this week looking forward to the Crusaders with what we perceive as being close to our best lineup.

“They’re fresh and excited and it’s our last home game of the year, so we want to do everything we can to go out in style, put the Crusaders under pressure and ultimately come away with the win.”

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has rested All Blacks Richie Mo’unga, David Havili, Braydon Ennor and Leicester Fainga’anuku for this game and it could be thought that Mauger has targeted this game for a while, throwing away the chance of a win against the Hurricanes and thinking this would be where they had a better opportunity of getting that elusive win. But, that wasn’t the plan.

“We weren’t aware that the Crusaders were going to rest players this week,” Mauger said.

“So it didn’t really matter who they played, we were going to focus on ourselves. We want to put in a good performance for ourselves and the people who’ve supported us all year.

“I know the players are committed to that and hopefully we get a good crowd down here and if we bring it all together, we might be able to pull off a bit of history.”

Meanwhile, time is running out for Moana Pasifika’s captain Sekope Kepu to play a game for the team this year. The former Wallabies front rower snapped his Achilles playing for Counties Manukau in September and his recovery has taken longer than expected.

“He’s not playing this week obviously and next week we might be able to get him on the club field, that might give him a chance of playing the last game (against the Waratahs),” Mauger said.

“It’s been a massive loss to not have Sekope this year. But it’s allowed others to step into that space and I’m really proud of our leadership group, there’s been a lot of growth there with Solomone Funaki, and Christian Lealiifano is outstanding with everything he offers to the side.

Other guys, Henry Taefu and Alamanda Motuga have stepped up and given their all for the side. But Jack Lam is another one who hasn’t played a game all year.

“So with him and Sekope, that’s a lot of Super Rugby experience we haven’t had access to.”