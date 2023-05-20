Chances running out for Moana Pasifika to bag first win of Super Rugby Pacific season

Moana Pasifika have just two chances left to win a Super Rugby Pacific game this season, following their 41-7 loss to the Crusaders at Mt Smart Stadium on Friday night.

It wasn’t the worst performance from Moana Pasifika this season and they managed to avoid a hiding, but this game was over as a contest by the time the Crusaders headed to the sheds up 29-0 at halftime.

Moana Pasifika coach Aaron Mauger made five changes at halftime, including the introduction of an entirely new front row, and that did help them be more competitive an there was less between the teams over the second 40 minutes.

“It was a tough start, the Crusaders were really clinical early on,” Mauger said.

“We focussed on a good start, we got some big shots on early, but we couldn’t get the ball off them.

“They had 75% possession in the first half, they were really clinical, put us under pressure.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Moana Pasifika’s Jonah Mau'u charges forward against the Crusaders at Mt Smart Stadium.

"I thought the effort was there from our boys, it was just putting our hands on the ball, we had a couple of opportunities in their half and didn’t quite capitalise on them in the first half.

“But I’m really proud of the second half. I thought we reset well at halftime and we made five changes at halftime. All of those guys came on and made a big impact.

“It was a good second half, but the game was probably decided in the first half though.”

Particularly in the first half, Moana Pasifika were living off scraps, starved of possession and every chance inside the Crusaders’ half needed to be cherished.

They couldn’t afford to spoil those opportunities with errors, poor kicks or giving the ball away at set pieces,

“Our lineout wasn’t good enough,” Mauger said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Moana Pasifika head coach Aaron Mauger and his former Crusaders team-mate Scott Robertson embrace ahead of Friday night’s game.

“The Crusaders have the best defensive lineout in the competition and it was just too easy for them. I think we had 11 lineouts and won five of them. So it’s hard to build pressure with a part of our game not firing.

“There were missed opportunities there and we weren’t patient enough when we got in their 22.

“The Crusaders are really good defensively and put us under pressure. We just weren’t patient enough, we needed to respect their defence a bit more and earn the right to go around them.

"We tried to do that too early, made a few errors and missed opportunities to score points.”

Moana Pasifika’s final two games are away fixtures against Fijian Drura and the Waratahs and if they fail to win either of those games they’ll become just the fourth team in Super Rugby history to go through an entire season without winning a game, emulating the Bulls in 2002, the Lions in 2010 and Waratahs of 2021.

“Two wins would be nice,” Mauger said.

“I don’t care how they come, I want our boys to keep fighting. They showed in the second half they were fighting for each other and they are proud.

“They play for our families and fans every week. You can never doubt that, but it would be nice to get a couple of wins on the board to finish off.”

Even if Moana Pasifika do lose to Fijian Drua and the Waratahs, Mauger says that doesn’t automatically mean the season is a failure.

“It certainly wasn’t what we were aspiring to at the start of the year,” he said.

“I wouldn’t say an absolute failure, because there have been so many good things happen for us this year as well and the individual growth in lots of players.

“I think we’re a lot better side this year, the competition is a lot tougher. We haven’t picked up a win, but we’ve still got two games ahead of us to go and attack.”