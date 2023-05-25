How Super Rugby Pacific playoffs are taking shape and what teams need in penultimate round

Aaron Smith will take the field under the roof of Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin for the final time this weekend against the Reds with one of his biggest fans missing from the stands.

It’s the penultimate round of Super Rugby Pacific and more teams could drop out of the race to make the eight.

The Waratahs have joined the top five in guaranteeing their place in the quarterfinals, but the final two playoff spots could be claimed by any of the sides between seventh and 11th.

That includes the Highlanders, who host the Reds in a vital match on Friday which they must win in All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith’s farewell home appearance in Dunedin.

The Chiefs still lead the standings and will confirm top spot if they beat the third-placed Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday.

However, the match of round 14 which should have the most ramifications for the playoff picture will be at Eden Park when the Blues (4th) host the Hurricanes (5th).

They will be aiming to finish as high as possible because it’s crucial for home advantage throughout the playoffs.

The sides from first to fourth will host the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, the two top-ranked teams will be hosts. In the final, the top-ranked team will play at home.

Stuff has broken down the playoff picture below for all 11 teams still in the mix.

Remember, there are four competition points for a win, two for a draw if teams can’t be separated after golden point, and bonus points are awarded for losing by seven points or fewer, or for scoring three tries or more than the opposition.

If teams are level on competition points, the first deciding factor is the team with the most wins, then points difference, then most tries, then tries for and against.

After that, it’s the improbable coin toss.

The quarterfinal as it stands: Chiefs (1st) v Western Force (8th), Crusaders (2nd) v Reds (7th), Brumbies (3rd) v Waratahs (6th), Blues (4th) v Hurricanes (5th).

Round 14

Friday: Highlanders v Reds, 7:05pm in Dunedin; Rebels v Force, 9:35pm in Melbourne.

Saturday: Fijian Drua v Moana Pasifika, 2:05pm in Lautoka; Crusaders v Waratahs, 4:35pm in Christchurch, Blues v Hurricanes, 7:05pm in Auckland; Brumbies v Chiefs, 9:35pm in Canberra.

Points table after 12 rounds (1st to 12th): Chiefs 50 points, Crusaders 42, Brumbies 41, Blues 38, Hurricanes 37, Waratahs 31, Reds 23, Force 22, Highlanders 19, Fijian Drua 17, Rebels 16, Moana Pasifika 3.

1st: Chiefs (played 12, won 11, lost 1; 50 points, points difference +192)

Matches left: Brumbies (A), Force (A)

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Tupou Vaa'i, centre, is congratulated by his Chiefs team-mates after scoring when they won last Saturday night against the Hurricanes.

The Chiefs will guarantee top spot for the first time since 2013 with a win against the Brumbies in Canberra and already have a healthy eight-point lead ahead of the final rounds. A defeat could open the door for the Crusaders or Brumbies to leapfrog them, but it’s difficult to see them slipping from the summit unless there are a significant swing of results. They play the Force in their final match in Perth before the playoffs.

2nd: Crusaders (played 12, won 9, lost 3; 42 points, points difference +156)

Matches left: Waratahs (H), Hurricanes (A)

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Jack Goodhue looking for a pass in the Crusaders’ win last Friday night against Moana Pasifika.

The Crusaders will finish second if they beat the Waratahs in Christchurch and if the Chiefs do the business in Canberra. Given their superb home record, and with the Waratahs set to rest players, a win seems likely on Saturday night before finishing against the Hurricanes in the capital. A top-four finish is expected to be assured after this round, but the defending champions will be aiming to finish as high as possible to improve their prospects of hosting throughout the playoffs.

3rd: Brumbies (played 12, won 9, lost 3; 41 points, points difference +75)

Matches left: Chiefs (H), Rebels (H)

The Brumbies paid the price for resting several Wallabies last Saturday night, losing to the Force, and it might cost them a home semifinal if they progress that far. Still, they are likely to finish in the top four even if they lose at home to the Chiefs. A win would improve their chances of finishing in the top two before hosting the Rebels in the final round. They are all but certain to finish as the highest-ranked Australian team.

4th: Blues (played 12, won 8, lost 4; 38 points, points difference +136)

Matches left: Hurricanes (H), Highlanders (H)

Albert Perez/Getty Images Beauden Barrett scoring as the Blues won last Friday night against the Reds.

The Blues host the Hurricanes in the most important match in the playoff equation. It could yet be a dress rehearsal for a quarterfinal meeting, although both will be looking to finish at least third if the Brumbies slip up. Second looks out of reach, but the Blues would guarantee a top-four finish – and hosting rights for a quarterfinal – if they beat the Canes before hosting the struggling Highlanders in the final round.

5th: Hurricanes (played 12, won 8, lost 4; 37 points, points difference +152)

Matches left: Blues (A), Crusaders (H)

Jeremy Ward/Photosport The Hurricanes dropped out of the top four after losing to the Chiefs without their top All Blacks.

The Hurricanes are likely to finish no lower than fifth but two wins to finish the season would propel them into the top four. Where exactly is not clear. Like the Blues, second looks unlikely, but they will need at least one win from their last two matches to return to the top four after dropping out last Saturday when they rested their top All Blacks in a costly defeat to the Chiefs. A loss against the Blues will probably finish their top-four hopes before they host the Crusades in the final round.

6th: Waratahs (played 12, won 6, lost 6; 31 points, points difference +12)

Matches left: Crusaders (A), Moana Pasifika (H)

The Waratahs booked their quarterfinal spot after beating the Fijian Drua last Saturday night, but a top-four finish looks insurmountable. That leaves them with the likelihood of an away quarterfinal – and finishing sixth – before facing the Crusaders in a match they’re expected to rest key players and effectively concede defeat. They’re at home against the winless Moana Pasifika in the final round when other results will decide their quarterfinal opponent.

7th: Reds (played 11, won 5, lost 7; 23 points, points difference -31)

Matches left: Highlanders (A), Fijian Drua (A)

The Reds’ upset of the Chiefs two weeks ago looks even more significant. Their quarterfinal fate is still in their hands before two fixtures on the road in contrasting venues – against the Highlanders in Dunedin’s winter and the Drua in hot, humid Suva. They are four points clear of the top eight’s trap door and beating the Highlanders should guarantee another quarterfinal appearance. Losing would mean they could need a result next weekend in Fiji when the Drua, too, might be chasing a playoff spot.

8th: Force (played 12, won 5, lost 7; 22 points, points difference -86)

Matches left: Rebels (A), Chiefs (H)

The Force are in control of their own destiny after knocking over an understrength Brumbies team in Perth last Saturday night. Another win over the Rebels in Melbourne could clinch a quarterfinal berth if other results go their way, but their final match at home against the Chiefs will probably have something riding on it. If they lose to the Rebels, the battle to make the eight will be wide open for the sides near the bottom for the final round.

9th: Highlanders (played 12, won 4, lost 8; 19 points, points difference -95)

Matches left: Reds (H), Blues (A)

Joe Allison/Getty Images Aaron Smith will be playing his last home match for the Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday night.

The Highlanders kept their season alive with a narrow home win over the Rebels last Friday night. It was a fortunate victory, something they need again when the Reds come to Dunedin on Friday. They trail the Queenslanders, who sit seventh, by four points and beating them could propel the Highlanders into the top eight before facing the Blues at Eden Park in the final round, with bonus points likely to come into the equation. A loss should end their hopes after sneaking into the quarterfinals last year with a meagre four wins.

10th: Fijian Drua (played 12, won 4, lost 8; 17 points, points difference -147)

Matches left: Moana Pasifika (H), Reds (H)

The Drua will need favours from other teams, but they seem like the wildcard option to make the quarterfinals for the first time because of their strong home record – losing once only in Fiji this year – and they entertain Moana Pasifika and the Reds in the final rounds. A bonus-point victory against Moana Pasifika should improve their prospects, setting up what could effectively be a quarterfinal playoff with the Reds next weekend. Still, they will need two wins and any defeat should end their hopes.

11th: Rebels (played 12, won 3, lost 9; 16 points, points difference -100)

Matches left: Force (H), Brumbies (A)

The Rebels will also need two wins to have any chance of sneaking into the top eight after their costly defeat to the Highlanders. They trail the Force, who are eighth, by six points before hosting them on Friday and will need results from elsewhere to improve their quarterfinal hopes ahead of facing the Brumbies in Canberra. Another defeat will knock them out of contention.

12th: Moana Pasifika (played 12, won 0, lost 12; 3 points, points difference -264)

Matches left: Fijian Drua (A), Waratahs (A)

Moana Pasifika’s miserable season is nearing an end, with their playoff chances long gone. They’re on the road against the Drua and the Waratahs in the final rounds when they will be targeting a first win of the campaign.