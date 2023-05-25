Why All Blacks rest rules were bent for Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho

Samisoni Taukei’aho was able to play in the Chiefs’ first 10 games of the season.

The hot topic of All Blacks rest weeks in Super Rugby Pacific will have fans wondering about the Chiefs’ use of Samisoni Taukei’aho during their campaign.

How is it, when his other national team-mates have had to put their feet up for two games, this vital cog in Ian Foster’s World Cup wheel, has had to only skip one?

And when those internationals aren’t meant to play more than five games in a row (the final isn’t part of that count), just how was the barnstorming 21-test hooker able to feature in the Chiefs’ first 10 fixtures?

For a start, the contentious New Zealand Rugby protocols operate as only a general rule. There are anomalies, such as when injuries struck the Crusaders’ locks and captain Scott Barrett was given an exemption to play the first six (instead of five) rounds of the season, while All Black certainty Damian McKenzie isn’t captured by the restrictions as he didn’t represent the national side last year.

The load management is done on a highly individualised basis, though, and take the example of Taukei’aho.

Why has the 25-year-old who, with his ferocious physicality and increased accuracy has quickly become so crucial to the fortunes of the men in black, been given more of a licence than many of the country’s other topline players, even when the Chiefs have not had injuries in the hooker department?

It boils down to the timing of the Chiefs’ bye (one of four teams to have it in round seven, as opposed to eight or nine), and a dispensation from NZR.

Each of the Super coaches submitted a schedule to the national body in the pre-season around how they were going to use their All Blacks, and players knew from that far out what fixtures they would be sitting out, meaning they could go about planning their time off (barring injuries or other circumstances seeing them called in).

And when the Chiefs delivered their plan, NZR came back and green-lighted Taukei’aho to feature in all six games (instead of five) before their bye, leaving him just one game (instead of two) to have to sit out.

That was because even though Taukei’aho played 12 of New Zealand’s 13 tests last year, hooker isn’t a position where players typically log big minutes, he also wasn’t deemed to have notched a significant amount of time on the northern tour (two starts, two games off the bench), while also counting in his favour was his relative youth and a pretty clean injury history.

NZR also told the Chiefs that, while there were no hard and fast rules, if they had the ability to give Taukei’aho at least one low-load game in those first half dozen, that would be advantageous. And that’s why he twice played from the bench (against the Rebels and Waratahs).

With the bye then restarting his count, Taukei’aho started the next four matches before reaching the Reds game in New Plymouth – the fixture he always knew he would sit out.

Why that one? Because that then left a six-game run to the end of the season, remembering that the final on June 24 sits outside NZR’s five-games-in-a-row policy.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Samisoni Taukei'aho goes on one of his trademark charges during the All Blacks’ win over Argentina in Hamilton last year.

“That was the plan for me, my age helps me a lot, still a young pup, so I can push out the boat a little bit,” quipped Taukei’aho, who in his rest week went and helped coach his old St Paul’s Collegiate School 1st XV, and if he had it his way wouldn’t be missing any minute, out there knocking over as many guys as humanly possible.

“The more times I get to get out there, I won’t say no, I just get out there and get amongst it, the more times I get to do that, the happier I am,” he said.

“I embrace the collision side of the game. I love it. Whatever team I’m playing for, I’m happy to put my hands up and take those hard carries all day. If that’s going to make us win games and get to the end goal, I’m happy to do it.

“I just feel like I’m building momentum from last year and the year before. I don’t know what I’ve done, but I’m just enjoying my footy, really. I just love playing rugby. I’m living my dream, I wouldn’t want it any other way.

“[But] just whatever I got told from the coaches, I trust them. I trust the study and the work behind the whole reason of resting and stuff.

“I think the Chiefs looked after me well, two games off the bench in that six in a row, so just managing my minutes.

“At the moment [I’m] feeling really fresh.”