Chiefs secure Super Rugby Pacific top seeding with win over Brumbies in Canberra

At GIO Stadium, Canberra: Chiefs 31 (Luke Jacobson try 3min, Josh Ioane try 32min, Cortez Ratima try 55min, Shaun Stevenson try 60min; Damian McKenzie 4 con, pen) Brumbies 21(Len Ikitau try 12min, Corey Toole try 69min, Pete Samu try 80+2min; Noah Lolesio con, Jack Debreczeni 2 con). HT: 17-7

Yellow card: Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies) 19min

The Chiefs have locked in top spot on the Super Rugby Pacific ladder with one round of the regular season still remaining, after a 31-21 win over the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday night.

In freezing conditions in the Australian capital, Clayton McMillan’s men turned up the heat with a stout defensive display against a fellow top-four outfit, to seal that coveted No 1 berth and guarantee themselves home advantage through the playoffs.

Co-captain Brad Weber was forced from the park in the 13th minute with a head knock, after being bowled over by Tamati Tua on his way to setting up Len Ikitau’s try, but that was the only blight for the visitors to GIO Stadium.

His replacement, Cortez Ratima, opened the second-half scoring with a superbly-taken intercept try, which gave the Chiefs a handy 24-7 advantage after 55 minutes, and they duly sealed the deal five minutes later when Emoni Narawa scooted away to put in the just-injected-off-the-bench Shaun Stevenson.

Up against the much-vaunted Brumbies big men, the Chiefs’ pack rolled the sleeves up to nullify them to good effect, and while the likes of big guns Samisoni Taukei’aho, Brodie Retallick and Sam Cane were key, Luke Jacobson stole the show with a splendid display.

His third-minute try was a stunner to set the tone, as the No 8 went off the back of a wheeled scrum and raced 45 metres down the left touch and did Ryan Lonergan and Andy Muirhead with a big dummy inside.

Josh Ioane – logging minutes at No 10 with Damian McKenzie dropping to fullback – scored a silky try despite a juggle and the Chiefs had a 17-7 halftime lead thanks to some brick-wall defence deep in their half.

The Chiefs enjoyed just 41% possession and 42% territory on the night, but finals matches will be won without the ball, and McMillan would have been stoked as his side went to the break having missed just eight of their 94 tackles attempted, while the Brumbies had slipped off a whopping 21 of their 70.

It was a clunky effort from Stephen Larkham’s side, who were beaten by the Force last weekend while resting eight Wallabies, and whose spirits wouldn’t have been helped by having co-captain Allan Alaalatoa – who was yellow-carded in the first half for a shoulder to Retallick’s head – limp off early in the second stanza.

The big moment

In the dying stages of the first half the Brumbies, 10 points down, were hot on attack, but a bad pass from Tom Wright bounced to Andy Muirhead to slow the momentum and butcher a try opportunity, with Alex Nankivell, Etene Nanai-Seturo and McKenzie bundling the winger into touch. Soon later Nankivell raced back to make another crucial tackle on Nick Frost after a Noah Lolesio break, then McKenzie won a penalty over the ball on his line. It was first-class, deperate defence.

Match rating

6/10: The flow wasn’t there for much of it, as errors and penalties punctuated, while it was largely one-way traffic, too, though the Chiefs turned on the quality with their eye-catching tries and impressive defence.

MVP

Look no further than the sterling display from No 8 Luke Jacobson. The 12-test loosie (who didn’t add to that tally last year) sent a reminder to Ian Foster that along with his heavy shoulders, he has the explosive qualities to match. His opening try was a stunner, and in the end he logged a remarkable, game-leading 119 metres from his 13 carries, also beating more defenders (eight) than anyone else, all the while making 17 tackles.

The big picture

With one round of the regular season to play, the Chiefs now can’t be caught at the top of the ladder, safe in the knowledge that all their playoff games will be at home in Hamilton. That gives McMillan the luxury of resting some frontliners against the Force in Perth next weekend. The fourth-placed Brumbies, meanwhile, will finish between third and fifth, and need a win at home against the Rebels next weekend to confirm themselves a home quarterfinal.