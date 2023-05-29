Clayton McMillan's big wish comes true as Chiefs seal home advantage for finals

Luke Jacobson's superb early try set the Chiefs up for a good away win over the Brumbies in chilly Canberra.

“To give yourself the absolute best chance of winning, you’ve got to be playing your finals at home. It’s bloody hard to go anywhere else and win those games.”

That was Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan, 10 days out from the start of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

Coming off successive unsuccessful trips to Christchurch for playoff matches in his first two years in charge, in 2021 and 2022, and armed with the knowledge of the massive home-team dominance in Super playoff games, he was forthright in declaring what his team’s ambition had to be in 2023 if they were to end their nine-year title drought.

Now, three and a half months later, McMillan’s big wish has come true, after his side’s 31-21 win over the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday night.

Not only did that seal the Chiefs top seeding, and ensure them home advantage throughout the playoffs, but icing the cake was that they achieved it with one regular season round still up their sleeves as well.

That means, with nothing now riding on this Saturday night’s game against the Force in Perth, the coach will have the luxury of sitting out several of his big guns to freshen them for the finals.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Emoni Narawa celebrates with Josh Ioane after the latter’s try in the Chiefs’ win over the Brumbies in Canberra.

Tupou Vaa’i and Anton Lienert-Brown missed the game against the Brumbies on All Blacks rest weeks, though McMillan had said they would rejoin the squad in Perth, while it’s not expected the Chiefs will send any personnel the other way, and rather embrace the opportunity for the players to bond together on this fortnight across the ditch leading into the finals.

Next Saturday afternoon’s Fijian Drua v Reds game in Suva is also sure to capture plenty of their attention, as if the hosts win, it could well, depending on Friday night results, be the Queenslanders who would finish in eighth and therefore be the Chiefs’ quarterfinal opponents, of course having been the only team to topple them so far this season.

Despite that, McMillan still sees the Brumbies as “obviously the best Australian team” and labelled them “a massive threat” for the title.

A rematch in the semifinals could yet be on the cards, as a Brumbies v Hurricanes 4 v 5 quarterfinal takes shape, but the Canberrans will know they will have to bring more to the table after the Chiefs – who had lost three of the last four to them – muscled up in a big way for a performance McMillan labelled as “incredibly pleasing”.

“I thought our guys prepared really well all week and came over with a great mindset to want to nullify their game,” he said.

“I think our defensive effort was huge... our maul D in particular was really strong, and off the back of that, [in] phase play we made really good decisions, we got up and banged them. It was pretty relentless, the boys didn’t stop, and that was the most pleasing thing.”

Indeed, the visitors to GIO Stadium racked up 210 tackles to the hosts’ 135, though missed only 23 to the Brumbies’ 33.

Co-captain Sam Cane was right amongst the defensive display, topping the game’s tackle count, with 20, and credited his side’s work ethic, in what he noted was a great sign going into finals footy.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images The Chiefs were strong in their maul defence in what was a key to shutting the Brumbies down.

“In the first half it certainly felt like we were defending a lot, but we were working really hard,” he said.

“There were a couple of times we had to be really desperate, and just hung on. But you’re going to get that when you come to the pointy end of the season, it’s going to come down to small moments and the work guys do off the ball to get set and make covering tackles, and I thought that was really good.

“I know there’s a lot of happy boys in the shed, but there’s a heck of a lot of tired and sore bodies in there, too.”

While proud of the effort against a “very tough” Brumbies unit, Cane still suggested his side could have closed out the game more efficiently, and that that ruthless mindset was what was required for them to ultimately kick on.

“The mentality is we know we’re going to have to keep improving and keep fine-tuning our game, because if we think we’re happy with where we’re at, it won’t be good enough come finals time,” he said.

“We’ve been pretty hard on ourselves, we’ve been pretty picky, because we know it doesn’t matter how many games you win during the season, it’s the ones at the back end that count, so we’re building towards those.”