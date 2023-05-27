'I went black': Hurricanes lock Caleb Delany's scary experience with concussion

Caleb Delany is helped off the pitch after suffering a nasty head knock against the Brumbies.

Super Rugby Pacific, round 14: Blues v Hurricanes Where: Eden Park, Auckland When: Saturday, 7.05pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, updates on Stuff

Caleb Delany cannot remember being helped off the pitch against the Brumbies four weeks ago.

The young Hurricanes forward had to see the video to believe it.

Delany left the Hurricanes in somewhat of a locking crisis during the first half of the round 10 fixture.

READ MORE:

* Blues embrace high stakes against Hurricanes side set to bring the physicality

* Super Rugby talking points: Who's in the race for the All Blacks No 7 jersey?

* Major blow: Crusaders wing Leicester Fainga'anuku to leave New Zealand



Moments after coming on for James Blackwell, Delany was knocked out when he attempted to make a tackle and took a knee to the head.

Delany was groggy on his feet.

The Brumbies showed concern for the lock/loose forward and his support staff rushed to his aid.

Had assistant coach Jamie Mackintosh not been propping him up, Delany would have likely collapsed in a heap.

The 23-year-old, who has carved out a unique journey after emerging out of Nelson as a Junior Black Sox softballer, said it was a terrifying experience to suffer such a nasty head knock.

It was the second-year Super Rugby player’s fifth concussion.

“It was a big knock. I don’t remember getting off the field actually. It’s pretty scary when you think about it but I’m glad to have fully recovered from it,” said Delany, who will start at blindside flanker against the Blues on Saturday.

“I had to watch the clip back. I put my head in the wrong spot, got a knee to the head and I went black.

“I’ve had upwards of five so it’s getting pretty scary, but I trust the staff here to look after me and I had no symptoms.

“I was worried I did something silly actually when I was on the field. Watching it back on [video analysis website] Hudl a few times, it was pretty scary to see myself like that.”

1 NEWS Nathan-Wong has requested the chance to play rugby league in Australia during the Black Ferns Sevens off-season.

Delany praised the Brumbies players who showed concern for their “great sportsmanship”.

He said they helped him on his feet and called over the Hurricanes staff.

“I’m thankful for that.”

Delany sat out the next two matches but was quickly back to “100%”, he said.

He counted himself lucky there were no lingering symptoms.

Compare that to team-mate Dane Coles, who has not been sighted since their April 15 defeat to the Chiefs due to concussion.

Coles is retiring at the end of the season, but the veteran hooker is running out of opportunities to take the field with the Hurricanes again with only two games left in the regular season.

Both games will carry huge importance for the fifth-place Hurricanes, who are on the outside looking in when it comes to securing a home quarterfinal.

The Hurricanes will likely need to beat the Blues in Auckland on Saturday and the Crusaders in Wellington the following weekend to finish inside the top four.

With Devan Flanders unavailable due to his own concussion problems, Delany has been handed a start in the No. 6 jersey in what will be the biggest game of his young career.

“This is a huge opportunity for me. I’ve been building well throughout the week so I’m just keen to get out there," he said.

“It’s massive for us. We obviously want a home quarter so hopefully we put a good 80 minutes out there and get the win.”

The Hurricanes will be close to full-strength for the game after welcoming back rested All Blacks Ardie Savea, Tyrel Lomax and Jordie Barrett.

The Blues emerged victorious 25-19 when the two teams met in round three.

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Julian Savea, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Kini Naholo, Aidan Morgan, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea (capt), Du’Plessis Kirifi, Caleb Delany, Isaia Walker-Leawere, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia. Reserves: Hame Faiva, Tevita Mafileo, Owen Franks, Justin Sangster, Brayden Iose, Jamie Booth, Brett Cameron, Salesi Rayasi.