Luke Jacobson's 'extra little bit of desire' in All Blacks World Cup race

Luke Jacobson put in a standout display in the Chiefs’ win over the Brumbies in Canberra last Saturday.

Luke Jacobson admits his heartbreak of 2019 is definitely fuelling the fire for his chance at World Cup redemption.

The versatile loose forward looks to be timing his run perfectly for a shot at Ian Foster’s squad for the global showpiece in France, coming into some outstanding touch for the table-topping Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific.

That was highlighted by a monster display in last Saturday night’s win over the Brumbies in Canberra. Jacobson scored an early wonder-try off the back of the scrum, and went on to rack up a staggering game-high 131 metres on 13 carries, with seven defenders beaten and a clean break.

Not a bad night with ball in hand for the man who got the nickname ‘Concrete Shoulders’ from former Chiefs forwards coach Neil Barnes due to his heavy hitting on defence. For good measure, he did indeed clock up 17 tackles, and won a turnover, too, in the 31-21 victory.

“It was good to get a little bit of ball in hand... it just kept coming to me at the right time and I managed to make the most of it, I guess... first try of the season, so good to tick that off, waited a little while for it,” Jacobson quipped from Perth, where the Chiefs have set up camp this week for a last-round encounter against the Force which now has nothing riding on it for the visitors.

“It is awesome to be able to secure that number one spot last weekend, it makes things a little bit more flexible this weekend in being able to rest a few players and give a few others a crack.”

Jacobson will probably fall into that category, having played five games on the trot, and logged plenty of minutes – something he credits for this resurrection of sorts, having been overlooked for international honours last season, aside from a glimmer of hope in being a late injury callup to the squad for the Bledisloe Cup test in Melbourne.

“I wasn’t overly happy with my form last year, so I was pretty hungry to come out this year and play some good footy,” he said.

“I haven’t reinvented the wheel... I think it’s helped just being injury-free, being able to get out back-to-back weekends and get into a bit of a roll, which I battled with last year a little bit with my MCL injury.”

Jacobson certainly knows about setbacks. Rewind four years and, on the back of just 20 minutes in the black jersey against Argentina, he had forced his way into the World Cup squad, only to be sent home a few days after landing in Japan due to a delayed onset of concussion.

“Back in 2019 it was a real rollercoaster for me, obviously there were a lot of highs, but then brought down there at the end... it was really disappointing getting sent home, obviously it’s the pinnacle every four years,” he reflected.

“Every year I want to be an All Black, but there’s an extra little bit of desire this year with what happened four years ago.”

After hamstring and hand injuries then limited him to just four Chiefs appearances in 2020, it was 2021 before Jacobson added to his All Blacks caps. Interestingly, that year he was predominantly playing No 8 at Super level. Last year he was mostly used at blindside, while this year he’s returned to the back of the scrum (along with a couple of games at No 7).

But with Ardie Savea a lock-in for the All Blacks No 8 spot, it’s No 6 where the big opportunity lies, with no-one having fully having laid claim to that jersey since Jerome Kaino’s departure.

“There probably is more of an opening there,” Jacobson admitted.

“I feel comfortable with both [positions], probably enjoy eight a little bit more because you get to attack off the back of the scrum, but I don’t think there’s a huge difference.

“The coaches would probably see it like that as well, and if I was playing well enough I’m sure they wouldn’t see it as an issue that I’ve been playing eight.

“It is a lot easier to slip into six from eight than it is from six to eight, so I think it’s probably helping me out playing eight and adding that experience.

“I think being able to play a few different positions, especially with the World Cup being a smaller squad [33 compared to 36 for the Rugby Championship], probably works into my favour, but I don’t know what the coaches are looking at in that respect.”

While there’s a big few months ahead for the 26-year-old 1.91m, 107kg loosie, there is also the small matter of a contract to sort, too. Jacobson’s current deal is up at the end of this year, and the lure of big money offshore is always there for consideration.

“I’m in talks at the moment, keeping all options open,” he said. “But I’ve been enjoying this year, been enjoying the Chiefs as well, there’s a good crew here, so it’d be pretty hard to walk away from them and New Zealand Rugby at the moment.”