Super Rugby Pacific: Teams announced for round 15

Hurricanes wing Julian Savea is out for the rest of the season due to injury.

Super Rugby enters its final round with 11 of the 12 teams still having something to play for.

The Blues start the round with a home game against the Highlanders, and a win will confirm a place in the top four for Leon MacDonald’s side.

Blues v Highlanders

Friday, 7.05pm, Eden Park, Auckland

Skipper Dalton Papalii returns a week ahead of schedule for the Blues to offset the continued absence of star playmaker Beauden Barrett for Friday’s regular season finale at Eden Park.

Papalii’s return, after serving two weeks of a three-game suspension, following completion of a World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme, is a timely one for the third-placed Blues with Adrian Choat (shoulder) out and All Black Akira Ioane limited to bench duty as part of a personalised All Blacks rest plan.

That sees Papalii come back into a reshaped loose trio at No 8 (Hoskins Sotutu is on All Blacks rest), young prospect Anton Segner given the nod at No 7 and the hard-nosed Tom Robinson handed a deserved crack at No 6 in his farewell campaign.

“It’s always pleasing to welcome back a player of Dalton’s calibre,” said coach Leon MacDonald.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Dalton Papalii returns to the Blues side.

The Blues also had to make a late change to their original backline lineup, with second five Bryce Heem ruled out with a minor groin complaint.

Stephen Perofeta comes in to start at No 10 and Harry Plummer pushes out a spot to 12. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck slots on to the bench

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Stephen Perofeta, Finlay Christie; Dalton Papalii (capt), Anton Segner, Tom Robinson, James Tucker, Patrick Tuipulotu, Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tuungafasi. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, Rob Rush, Akira Ioane, Sam Nock, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, AJ Lam.

Highlanders utility Sam Gilbert has recovered from a wrist injury to take his place at No 12, while Scott Gregory replaces Jonah Lowe on the right wing.

Those are the only changes to the starting XV, while midfielder Fetuli Paea is added to the bench.

Southland midfielder Matt Whaanga has retained his place in the No 13 jersey after a solid debut against the Reds last week.

Martin Bogado (quad) remains unavailable, while Thomas Umaga-Jensen has failed to recover from a calf issue.

Highlanders: Mitch Hunt, Scott Gregory, Matt Whaanga, Sam Gilbert, Jona Nareki, Freddie Burns, Aaron Smith, Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon (capt), Shannon Frizell, Max Hicks, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Andrew Makalio, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Sean Withy, Folau Fakatava, Connor Garden-Bachop, Fetuli Paea.

Grant Down/Photosport Hurricanes hooker Cane Coles is back to face the Crusaders in Wellington on Saturday.

Hurricanes v Crusaders

Saturday, 7.05pm, Sky Stadium, Wellington

The return of Hurricanes hooker Dane Coles and fullback Ruben Love have been offset by the loss of Julian Savea and Salesi Rayasi for the rest of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

Savea (pectoral muscle) and Rayasi (knee ligament) will play no more part for the Hurricanes this year after suffering season-ending injuries in last weekend’s defeat to the Blues in Auckland.

In their absence, Kini Naholo and rookie Daniel Sinkinson will start on the wings against the Crusaders.

The retiring Coles will make his first appearance in more than a month after struggling with concussion and calf muscle issues, ensuring he will get at least one more game at Sky Stadium before hanging up his boots.

The All Blacks veteran has been named to start in the No 2 jersey with Asafo Aumua taking a week off to recover from various niggling injuries.

In another boost ahead of the looming final series, Love has made his long-anticipated return from a long-term groin muscle problem.

The promising back has not been sighted at all this season but has been cleared to return via the bench.Love will provide cover for Brett Cameron, who has been named to start with Aidan Morgan not included in the match-day squad

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Daniel Sinkinson, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Kini Naholo, Brett Cameron, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea (capt), Du’Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, Caleb Delany, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, Tevita Mafileo. Reserves: Jacob Devery, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Owen Franks, Justin Sangster, Brayden Iose, Jamie Booth, Ruben Love, Bailyn Sullivan.

The Crusaders have moved captain Scott Barrett to blindside flanker in the aftermath of Cullen Grace's season-ending knee injury.

With many picking Barrett to play No 6 for the All Blacks later this year, his move allows Sam Whitelock and Quinten Strange to start at lock.

However, the looming return of flanker Ethan Blackadder from a calf injury means it could only be a one-week deal.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders captain Scott Barrett will play in the backrow against the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Jack Goodhue will start in place of the injured David Havili in the No 12 jersey, while 39-year-old prop John Afoa will make a second consecutive start, after answering an SOS call last week.

With halfback Willi Heinz (hamstring) still out, and Noah Hotham unavailable due to NZ under-20s duty, halfback Louie Chapman is set to debut off the bench.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Richie Mo'unga, Mitch Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Scott Barrett (capt), Sam Whitelock, Quinten Strange, John Afoa, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Kershawl-Sykes-Martin, Reuben O'Neill, Zach Gallagher, Sione Havili Talitui, Louie Chapman, Fergus Burke, Chay Fihaki.

Waratahs v Moana Pasifika

Saturday, 9.35pm, Allianz Stadium, Sydney

There is a last dance feel to the Moana Pasifika team selected to take on the Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday night.

It will be Aaron Mauger’s final game as the club’s coach, having decided to put his South Island based family first.

It will also be the last occasion where centre Levi Aumua wears a Moana Pasifika jersey, as he moves on to the Crusaders next year, This could possibly be the last Super Rugby game that Christian Lealiifano plays as time must surely catch up with the likeable 35-year-old at some point.

For Moana Pasifika’s last chance of winning a game this season, Mauger has mainly stuck with his regularly used players, although, Abraham Pole will start as loosehead prop, Samuel Slade comes into the team to partner Michael Curry in the second row and Miracle Faiilagi gets the nod to wear the No 6 jersey.

Last weekend Moana Pasifika suffered a crushing 47-46 loss to Fijian Drua, so it will mean so much to everyone involved in the club if they are able to bow out with a win.

Waratahs: TBC

Moana Pasifika: William Havili, Tima Fainga’anuku, Levi Aumua, Henry Taefu, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Christian Lealiifano, Jonathan Taumateine; Solomone Funaki (capt), Penitoa Finau, Miracle Faiilagi, Samuel Slade, Michael Curry, Sosefo ‘Apikotoa, Luteru Tolai, Abraham Pole. Reserves: Samiuela Moli, Ezekiel Lindenmuth, Chris Apoua, Mike McKee, Alamanda Motuga, Ereatara Enari, Lincoln McClutchie, Fine Inisi.

Western Force v Chiefs

Sunday, 12am, HBF Park, Perth

With top spot secure, the Chiefs have rested nearly all of their stars before hosting their quarterfinal in Hamilton.

Damian McKenzie, Emoni Narawa, Brad Weber, Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane, Brodie Retallick and Samisoni Taukei'aho are among their players sitting out their final match of the regular season against the Force in Perth.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said Narawa, Weber and first five-eighth Josh Ioane were unavailable because of minor injury knocks, but he expects them to return next weekend.

All Blacks halfback Weber went off with concussion in last Saturday's 31-21 victory over the Brumbies in Canberra and returned home before a likely comeback for the playoffs.

The absence of Ioane and McKenzie, along with Bryn Gatland's season-ending injury, means the Chiefs have selected Rameka Poihipi at first five-eighth for the first time.

Matt King/Getty Images Rameka Poihipi will start at first five-eighth against the Force.

Poihipi is primarily a midfielder and McMillan said he hasn't played at No 10 since his First XV days at Hamilton Boys High School.

However, McMillan said they were keen to test his versatility and capability in the role.

First-five Rivez Reihana, who has been named on the bench for the first time this season, hasn't played much rugby of late after a knee injury.

With Anton Lienert-Brown returning from his last All Blacks rest week to captain the side, there are 11 personnel changes to their starting XV.

Simon Parker gets a rare start at openside flanker and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi will make his 50th Chiefs appearance as the starting No 9 after spending most of the season behind Weber and Cortez Ratima.

Force: Chase Tiatia, Zach Kibirge, Sam Spink, Hamish Stewart, Manasa Mataele, Max Burey, Gareth Simpson, Rahboni Vosayaco, Carlo Tizzano, Michael Wells (capt), Izack Rodda, Jeremy Williams, Santiago Medrano, Folau Fainga'a, Angus Warner. Reserves: Tom Horton, Marley Pearce, Siosifa Amone, Felix Kalapu, Tim Anstee, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, George Poolman, Toni Pulu.

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Alex Nankivell, Anton Lienert-Brown (capt), Etene Nanai-Seturo, Rameka Poihipi, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa'i, Laghlan McWhannell, John Ryan, Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris. Reserves: Bradley Slater, Jared Proffit, Atu Moli, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Pita Gus Sowakula, Cortez Ratima, Rivez Reihana, Lalomilo Lalomilo.