Super Rugby Pacific: No action to be taken over Highlanders' tackle that broke Connor Vest's neck

Connor Vest suffered a fracture to his C7 vertebrae in an awkward tackle that was deemed to be accidental and not foul play.

No Highlanders player will face sanction over the controversial incident that left Reds lock Connor Vest with a broken neck.

Sanzaar has released its findings from a wide-ranging review of the tackle that occurred in the 28th minute of the Highlanders’ 35-30 win against the Reds at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin last Friday night.

The review concluded no foul play was involved and that Kiwi match referee Brendon Pickerill correctly followed due process following the incident.

As a result of the latter, Reds No. 8 Harry Wilson has been reprimanded for his comments, on Monday, that was highly critical of Pickerill’s handling of the incident and accused him of not prioritising player welfare.

Wilson accused Pickerill of attempting to rush Vest – who was later found to have a fracture to his C7 vertebrae – from the field, so the game could continue and hurry through the review for foul play.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Connor Vest carries into the tackle of Highlanders hooker Andrew Makalio.

Sanzaar labelled Wilson’s comments factually incorrect and he has been issued with a warning that due care must be taken with public comments so not to impair the public confidence in the integrity of match officials.

The tackle, from Highlanders hooker Andrew Makalio and loose forward Shannon Frizell, was also reviewed post-match by the independent citing commissioner, who found no foul play had occurred by the tacklers.

Sanzaar’s review concluded that at no stage did Pickerill attempt to hurry the review of the injury or the removal of Vest from the field.

But it also found at no time was Pickerill made aware of the seriousness of Vest’s injury or the need for more time or precautions.