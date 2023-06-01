Rugby Australia commits to Super Rugby commission, differences still with NZR

From left: Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos, NZ Rugby director Bailey Mackey, Rugby Australia chair Hamish McLennan, NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson, and Rugby Australia director Phil Waugh at the Super Rugby Pacific announcement in Sydney in December.

Rugby Australia has committed to the Super Rugby commission the competition is crying out for, although its first iteration may be smaller than New Zealand’s Super clubs had hoped for, and it is almost certainly going to take longer to set up than they wanted.

The commission has become the latest flashpoint between New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia, whose relationship is still in the recovery phase after NZ Rugby’s 2020 proposal to set up a competition that would result in Australia losing two teams from Super Rugby.

Super Rugby sources in New Zealand say that Rugby Australia has effectively walked back on an agreement to establish a commission as agreed upon in late 2022, and NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson acknowledged the lack of progress was “frustrating”.

However, Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan has disputed that characterisation, telling Stuff that he had informed NZ Rugby of his “continuing agreement” to the commission and that any differences between the unions came down to its “implementation”.

“Rugby Australia maintains its commitment to Super Rugby Pacific, which is why we committed the competition through to 2030,” McLennan said.

“We’re a little perplexed by last week’s blow-up given the relationship has actually been quite settled for a while now.

“We agreed to [Auckland-based marketing expert] Kevin Molloy to be appointed as chairman without a traditional search process in order to be constructive.

“My feeling is that New Zealand Rugby just need to be cognisant of the need to maintain and build on the Rugby Championship and Sanzaar, which was once the envy of the rugby world.

“Our working relationship with ‘Robbo’ [Mark Robinson] may not be perfect, but it’s a lot better than it has been in years.”

Molloy has been quietly working away in the background for more than a year on a project that Super Rugby clubs believe is critical to the competition’s success.

Unlike every other professional competition around the world, Super Rugby Pacific lacks a commissioner, or chief executive, and the deep flaws of that model were exposed again this week when there was no single voice to address the Shannon Frizell-Connor Vest incident in the Highlanders-Reds game.

Super Rugby clubs want that commissioner appointed inside the next month, giving the new head of the competition an appropriate runway to work through any changes needed for next season.

However, Stuff understands that Rugby Australia sees a two- or three-month timeframe as far more realistic, given the distance between the parties at present.

The background to these discussions is the wariness still felt by Rugby Australia after NZ Rugby’s attempt to effectively excise two Australian sides from a revamped Super Rugby competition in 2020.

Justified or not, some within Rugby Australia feel that the nine-person commission originally announced in December could be a “Trojan horse” that might, in time, revisit the level of Australian participation.

For its part, NZ Rugby insists that this could not take place under the commission, with matters of significance still resting in the hands of the respective national unions.

However, despite the lingering trust issues, Rugby Australia believes the trans-Tasman relationship is better than it has been for years, with Robinson, NZ Rugby director Bailey Mackey and chair Dame Patsy Reddy viewed as pragmatists first and foremost.

Disagreements over the commission, therefore, come down to its scale and areas of responsibility, with Rugby Australia viewing a nine-person board – complete with directors’ remuneration – as bloated, with marketing budget demands potentially clashing with existing agreements with Australian broadcasters Nine and Stan.

It’s understood that Rugby Australia’s initial demand for an Australian chief executive of the commission – a former Wallaby – are now off the table, but it is highly likely that they will keep pushing for strong representation.

A further complication is that Rugby Australia is currently in talks about a private equity deal. The Australians are set to follow NZ Rugby’s model and establish a separate entity manage their commercial assets, therefore creating another body whose ideas about fan engagement in Super Rugby may differ from the commission’s.