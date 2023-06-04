Aaron Mauger drenched as Moana Pasikifa players pay respect after first Super Rugby win

Aaron Mauger gets a drenching after Moana Pasifika's win over the Waratahs in Sydney in his final game as head coach.

Moana Pasifika players drenched coach Aaron Mauger with a big bucket of iced water as they paid tribute to their departing coach after finally breaking their Super Rugby Pacific wins drought.

Mauger was in a huddle with team officials after the 33-24 win over the Waratahs in Saturday night when Moana reserve forwards Mike McKee and Ezekiel Lindenmuth stealthily stole up from behind and gave the coach an unexpected shower.

The former All Black took it in good grace as he shared an embrace with both players.

Mauger is stepping down as coach despite having another season left in his contract, stating the desire to be with his family in Christchurch was the major factor behind his decision, not Moana Pasifika’s results.

The Waratahs’ win was the third in two seasons under his watch.

Several Moana Pasifika players, including two-try hero Timoci Tavatavanawai and captain Solomone Funaki spoke of their desire to send Mauger off on a winning note.

Veteran first five-eighth Christian Leali’ifano also paid tribute on Stan Sport to Mauger’s contribution to the team’s culture, saying he had been “massive for us these last few years’’.

“We’ve been really, really blessed to have Aaron and his expertise join us and help us play footy,’’ Leali’ifano said, while noting that Mauger had also helped the players to discover “what we are and how we can be us’’.

Leali’ifano said Mauger had come from the Crusaders, “a high performance setup’’ and had been “able to bring that into a start-up organisation’’.

“We’ll be forever indebted to him.’’

Funaki said the “last game with our coach’’ was a motivating factor for Moana Pasifika to end what had been “a rough ride this while season’’ on a positive note.

“I thought the boys showed up tonight, and we were strong.’’

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Christian Leali'ifano of Moana Pasifika runs the ball at the Waratahs.

Leali’ifano – a try-scorer for Moana Pasifika in Sydney, 16 seasons after his first there for the Brumbies in 2008 – said his team had had “a couple of close losses’’ in 2023, but felt they had “nothing to lose’’ in their final game.

”We knew the ‘Tahs couldn’t move from sixth and we wanted to play some entertaining footy that our people can proud of, and hopefully we’ve done that ... ‘’

They had an edge over the Waratahs in every department, including the set pieces, and scored five tries to four.

The power of centre Levi Aumua and Tavatavanawai proved problematic for the Warriors defence, with the Fijian wing dotting down twice.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Timoci Tavatavanawai of Moana Pasifika (C) celebrates one of his two tries.

Flanker Miracle Faiilagi also claimed a double while former Wallabies international Leali’ifano scored a well-taken try, though the 35-year-old claimed he “felt like I was in my wheelchair’’.

Leali’ifano told Stan Sport he would treasure his time with Moana Pasifika, saying he was “so thankful to be part of this group, to represent our cultures in the Pacific”.

”It’s been really enjoyable, ‘I’m grateful to be still running around on these old legs and provide some experience and knowledge and pass on some of that to these young boys who are second-year pros. I’ve really enjoyed the journey, there’s some absolute talent here and hopefully they can continue to grow.’’

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Michael Hooper runs the ball in his final home game for the Waratahs in Sydney.

Leali’ifano apologised to the commentary team for Moana Pasifika spoiling Michael Hooper’s farewell home game for the Waratahs.

He said the former Wallabies skipper was “a great mate’’ and he “told him I loved him earlier’’.

”I’m so stoked that we won, but gutted for Hoops, [but] he got a meat pie [try] at the end, so that’s all right.’’

Hooper told Stan Sport “credit to Moana, they shut us down really well and put pressure on from the get-go. For them to come out in a tough season and get the win, congratulations to them. They played with a lot of heart.’’