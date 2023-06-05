Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu out of Super Rugby Pacific playoffs with broken arm

Patrick Tuipulotu is out for the rest of the Super Rugby season.

Blues and All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu has been ruled out of the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs after sustaining a broken arm.

Coach Leon MacDonald confirmed Tuipulotu’s injury on Monday and said he would be sidelined for six weeks.

That would include Friday night’s quarterfinal against the Waratahs at Eden Park and possibly the semifinals and the final, if the Blues were to progress.

The 30-year-old played 80 minutes of the Blues’ 16-9 victory over the Highlanders last Friday night, scoring the only try in the first half.

READ MORE:

* Crusaders take timely lessons from Hurricanes defeat into Super Rugby playoffs

* Chiefs, Crusaders on top, but Blues, Canes hover as Super Rugby Pacific finals set

* Super Rugby talking points: Highlanders face darker days before it gets better

* Defiant Leon MacDonald vows Blues are ready for Super Rugby Pacific playoffs



It’s not clear when Tuipulotu suffered the injury, but MacDonald said he played on and was seemingly oblivious to its severity until he was in a protective cast after full-time at Eden Park.

”It’s brutally demoralising [for him],” MacDonald said.

“He missed last year [while in Japan] and he was really excited about being in a Blues jersey this year.

“I thought he was really starting to hit his straps, with his form and his leadership, and he is a key player in our team.”

Tuipulotu was playing in Japan last season when the Blues finished top and made the final at Eden Park, albeit losing to the Crusaders.

The 43-test lock’s absence is a blow for the Blues, who sealed third place and a home quarterfinal when beating the Highlanders, because they are somewhat short at lock.

SKY SPORT The Blues clinched a home quarterfinal after beating the Highlanders in the final round.

Sam Darry is also out for the rest of their season with an arm injury and James Tucker went off in the second minute last Friday after a head knock, although he returned and played until the 65th minute.

Tom Robinson deputised in the second row after starting at loose forward against the Highlanders, as he has done often in his career, and he might be required to play there in the playoffs.

Debutant Rob Rush was their reserve lock on the bench on Friday and only played the last five minutes alongside Tuipulotu, who completed the full 80 but won’t play again for the Blues this season.

“He’s a huge loss to us. I was speaking to him after the game for 10 minutes, and he didn’t say a thing, then 20 minutes later in the sheds, he’s walking around with a cast,” MacDonald said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Leon MacDonald has lost Patrick Tuipulotu for the playoffs.

“He’s not a man of a lot of words and didn’t even say he had a sore arm.

“But he obviously finished the game with it broken and didn’t speak of it afterwards.

“He’s a tough, old rooster, but the boys are definitely disappointed for him.”

Tuipulotu played only two tests last season, against Ireland and Japan, and his injury should not end his hopes of making the All Blacks’ squad for the Rugby World Cup in France that starts in September.

It is blow nonetheless because he won’t get a chance to prove his qualities in Super Rugby’s final stages.

A six-week absence would rule him out of action until mid-July. The All Blacks have three tests that month in the Rugby Championship against Argentina, South Africa and Australia.

Other All Blacks locks, such as the likely starting duo of Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett and the promising Tupou Vaa’i, are all expected to be fit for the playoffs when coach Ian Foster will no doubt be watching who excels on the big stage for their respective sides.

Meanwhile, coach MacDonald indicated that All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett was expected to make his comeback from a heel injury for their quarterfinal.

He also said there were no other major injury problems after Caleb Clarke went off with a leg injury against the Highlanders, with the All Blacks winger in the frame to retain his starting place.

Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinals

Friday, 7.05pm: Blues v Waratahs at Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday, 4.35pm: Chiefs v Reds at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Saturday, 7.05pm: Crusaders v Fijian Drua at Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

Saturday, 9.35pm: Brumbies v Hurricanes at GIO Stadium, Canberra