Chiefs edge Reds 29-20 in nailbiting Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal in Hamilton

The Super Rugby regular-season table-toppers held their nerve to see off the Reds in Hamilton.

At FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton: Chiefs 29 (Emoni Narawa try 40+1min, Pita Gus Sowakula try 76min; Damian McKenzie 2 con, 5 pen) Reds 20 (Suliasi Vunivalu tries 9min, 60min, Harry Wilson try 35min; Tom Lynagh con, pen). HT: 16-10

Now that was finals footy.

So much for the stroll in the park many expected for the top-seeded Chiefs in their Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal against the eighth-ranked Reds in Hamilton on Saturday evening.

No, there was absolutely nothing of the sort for Clayton McMillan’s men, who were made to work ultra hard for a thrilling 29-20 victory, sealed by Pita Gus Sowakula’s 76th minute try.

The 15,500 at FMG Stadium Waikato had fingernails in mouths all over the place, as their high-flying side were outscored three tries to two and came up against a Reds side full of courage and smarts, and who certainly weren’t afraid to take the game to their hosts.

After all, the Queenslanders had the distinction of being the only side to have toppled the Chiefs in the regular season.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Samipeni Finau goes on the charge for the Chiefs in their quarterfinal against the Reds in Hamilton.

That win in New Plymouth four weeks ago came with several Chiefs frontliners sitting out, though, and this was shaping as something quite different, particularly as, going into this one, Australian teams had a 0-14 record in playoff games in New Zealand.

But, spurred on by knowing their inspirational head coach Brad Thorn was headed for the exit on their next loss, the Reds made quite the game of it in this sudden-death encounter.

Clearly knowing they had to shut down Damian McKenzie again, they fired big man after big man at the Chiefs No 10 when he had ball in hand, while their scrum was massive, and they used the boot excellently, rattling off three 50-22s in a match which featured no fewer than 91 kicks.

The Chiefs were their own worst enemies in the early stages, with Emoni Narawa undoing his own try with a push on Josh Flook, and Sowakula having a shocker at the base of a scrum which ended with the Reds reeling off a 50-22 and Suliasi Vunivalu scoring the first of his two tries.

The home side got their noses in front, though only through penalty goals, as knockout footy mindset came to the fore, before Harry Wilson crashed over from a maul in the 35th minute to put the visitors back in the lead.

But, for all their first-half frustrations, the Chiefs sprung a sensational score just after the siren to take a 16-10 advantage to the sheds.

And with the All Blacks selectors watching on in the stands, who else would it be to take the game by the scruff than Shaun Stevenson and Narawa, who made amends for earlier by expertly sprinting in in the left corner.

But if the home crowd thought their side would kick on from there, they had another thing coming when Tom Lynagh found his kicking boots, after earlier missing three off the tee.

A magic 50-22 down the right touch paved the way for Vunivalu to grab his double, spinning over from close range, before the Reds No 10 then converted from the sideline to put his side up 20-19 going into the final quarter.

McKenzie responded with his fifth penalty goal, before Sowakula – starting after swapping roles with an under-the-weather Luke Jacobson – produced the clincher.

The big moment

None other than Sowakula’s 76th minute try to seal the deal. Brodie Retallick made a great charge past Angus Blyth, offloaded to George Dyer, who powered past Jake Upfield, before Sowakula picked up from the base to crash over by the posts. McKenzie’s conversion made the margin nine.

Match rating

9/10: For a game many predicted to be a stroll in the park for the hosts, it turned out to be quite the contest. There were plenty of huge collisions from the big boys, and no shortage of skill on the outsides in what were perfect conditions.

MVP

A big highly commended goes to Chiefs No 6 Samipeni Finau, who brought all his renowned hard-edge elements against a highly-physical Reds pack, but it’s hard to go past Shaun Stevenson, who further pushed his claims for an All Blacks callup next Sunday with yet another silky display in the No 15 jersey (and playing left wing for the final quarter).

The big picture

The top-seeded Chiefs will be back at home next weekend for their semifinal. If the Fijian Drua upset the Crusaders in Christchurch it will be against them. Otherwise, it’s the winner of the Brumbies v Hurricanes clash which will head to Hamilton.