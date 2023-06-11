'Certainly a few grey hairs there': Chiefs breathe sigh of relief against gutsy Reds

The Super Rugby regular-season table-toppers held their nerve to see off the Reds in Hamilton.

“Certainly a few grey hairs there.”

But despite Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan rapidly ageing through his side’s intense 29-20 Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal win over the Reds in Hamilton on Saturday night, he maintains he would rather have had it that way than having his side win big.

Nerves jangled all around FMG Stadium Waikato as the 15,500 crowd waited, and waited, for their high-flying heroes to break free from the gutsy Queenslanders in this expected one-sided sudden-death matchup.

In the end, they were brought to their feet by a 76th minute Pita Gus Sowakula try, the powerhouse backrower barging over to finally seal the deal, after an almighty showing from the eighth-seeded visitors, who, of course, were the only team to have knocked over the Chiefs during the regular season.

“Exactly what we expected,” McMillan said of the super-tense tussle.

“I think they’re a better team than what the points table has shown. And for whatever reason, when they play us they seem to grow another leg, or just the way they play makes it a real grind.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Emoni Narawa breaks clear in the Chiefs’ quarterfinal win over the Reds.

“But really proud of that last 15 minutes where we went down, got direct, we were able to build phase counts, were able to score points when it mattered. And we won the game, and that’s all that matters.”

It sets the Chiefs up for a semifinal next Saturday night against the Brumbies, and thanks to the arm-wrestle they have just come out of, it will ensure some extra edge in their week, McMillan said.

“Everybody, including all of our fans, would have loved us to have run away with the game. But I reckon we’ll learn more from this.

“If we’d won by 20 points, I think our week might have looked a bit different... just probably mindset. This will just bring a bit of an edge, and a realness, around finals footy. Sometimes it’s not going to be pretty but you’ve just got to get the job done.

“For a whole number of reasons, being put under pressure today, I think will be really good for us in the run.”

The Chiefs had no shortage of willing contributors to their victory – Samipeni Finau and Sowakula met fire with fire against the physical Reds pack, co-captain Sam Cane made a team-high 23 tackles, and All Blacks hopefuls Shaun Stevenson and Emoni Narawa were again electric – however McMillan noted a couple of unforced errors kicked them in the backside that they were lucky to get away with, and can’t afford a repeat of.

The other major factor was the Reds’ kicking game. After winning that battle in New Plymouth four weeks ago, they came again, and this time had the Chiefs – the number one kicking team in the competition – buy in, for a total of 91 kicks in the game.

Bruce Lim/Photosport It wasn’t easy viewing but Clayton McMillan believes the tough nature of the Chiefs’ quarterfinal will do them good.

“That’s astronomical,” McMillan noted. “They obviously came with a clear plan. And it wasn’t like we were losing the kick tennis battle, but we probably just needed to hold onto the ball a little bit more and then force them to start making some tackles and put them under a little bit of pressure.”

Reds coach Brad Thorn, who bows out from his post after this loss, described the boot strategy as a simple way of trying to limit the hosts’ dangermen – even if it came with the risk of them getting the ball in their mitts.

“We keep it pretty basic, the Chiefs have threats everywhere, with [Damian] McKenzie, and the backline, and the loose forwards.

“Field position is important... but it’s around smart kicking.

“That’s a component, for me, I’m an ex-league player, but rugby, if it was in the Olympics, it’s like the decathlon. The scrum battle, the kicking battle, the lineout battle, defence, attack, whatever, there’s all these battles inside that make a great game of rugby, and they were competed well tonight in all areas.”

Despite all the kicking, the Reds still muscled up with 226 tackles (27 missed) to the Chiefs’ 148 (17 missed), with Thorn at least able to bow out very much admiring the work of his troops.

“It was a worthy quarterfinal. Finals footy’s what you play for, first day of pre-season what you train for. Both teams came to play, and I’m just proud of our guys’ performance they put in. And respect for the Chiefs, because they got the job done.”