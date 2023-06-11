'It's been an honour': Ex-All Black Brad Thorn departs coaching gig a proud man

Former All Black Brad Thorn has finished up as Reds coach and doesn’t know what his future holds.

Departing Reds coach Brad Thorn isn’t sure what his future holds, but does know "it’s just time to take a breath".

The former World Cup-winning All Black bowed out from his post following Saturday’s 29-20 Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal defeat to the Chiefs in Hamilton.

While far from a fairytale finish to his six-year spell, it was at least a fitting, fighting, display for the renowned hard man of both rugby and rugby league to sign off on.

Aged 48 and with close to 100 Super games spent in the box, not to mention the seemingly endless playing career across both sides of the ditch, as well as in Japan, Ireland and England, Thorn has been going full noise for so long.

So what next for the man who, when in April announced he would be stepping down after this campaign, noted he had been “institutionalised” in professional sport?

“I’ve been asked that a few times,” he said soon after fulltime at FMG Stadium Waikato.

SKY SPORT The Super Rugby regular-season table-toppers held their nerve to see off the Reds in Hamilton.

“I’m just going to have a bit of a break for three, four, five months, maybe. I’ve just been going flat out for a long time, even pre-coaching, as a player.

“I’ve got four kids, and in this role six years, your name’s out the front and there’s pressure around it. And I’ve always loved pressure, always leaned towards it, always loved a good cause. But it’s a fair amount of time, six years, isn’t it? It’s just time to take a breath and consider my future.

“It’s been an honour. I’ve been proud to represent my state in this role – I’m from New Zealand, but I grew up from the age of nine in Queensland.”

After just three years coming through the Reds’ coaching ranks, Thorn took over the top side in 2018. There were a couple of rather lean years to start, before a runners-up finish and then the title in the two years of Super Rugby AU, for a tenure which ended with 45 wins from 92 games at a 45% success rate.

Ultimately, the Reds finish 2023 with a 5-10 record. Last year they were 8-7 after placing seventh and losing 37-15 to the Crusaders in Christchurch in the quarterfinals. But Thorn said this was now the time for him to point out the adversity the team had battled through this season due to injuries.

“We’ve got 11 regular contracted players out tonight... some good strike there and some very good test players,” he said. “No-one’s really talked about that, we don’t talk about it. This is the last game, so I’ll talk about it now.

“I had an old coach in the 90s who said excuses are for losers. That old guy’s still kicking along over in Brizzie at the moment.

“But you hear it from other teams, we’ve got all these losses, whatever. We’ve said nothing and no-one else says anything either.

“There’s a lot of guys who’ve been playing club rugby, out there and fronting... so super proud of all those sort of guys.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Reds first-five Tom Lynagh is consoled by coach Brad Thorn following the quarterfinal defeat to the Chiefs in Hamilton.

“Across the team, everyone fronted. We got close, it would have been pretty special to come from eighth, but the Chiefs have been doing the business all year, are well-coached and are a very good side.”

Reds captain Tate McDermott felt his side’s performance in Hamilton personified everything that Thorn had put into the club.

“Massive,” was how he described him, having been handed his debut in Thorn’s first year in charge.

“Thorny’s been there every single step of the journey for me. For some of the other boys, even before that, with 20s, academy. So it’s going to be different.

“We owe Brad so much for what he’s done for us. So many good memories, from the army camps he put us through early days, to making me cut my hair. All that kind of stuff, that’s the stuff you’ll always remember.”

Similarly, Thorn said rather than the games, or wins, or trophies, he’d had as player or coach, it was the people that were always the highlight, and credited the Reds staff and players for an enjoyable journey.

“Just seeing young men grow into older men has been really cool,” he said.

“And I thank God that he has given me this purpose during this period of time. And now it’s time for a bit of a rest.”