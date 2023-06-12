Hurricanes coach says 'no doubt' Ardie Savea scored, slams TMO process

Hurricanes denied at the death as Ardie Savea is held up over the try-line.

Departing Hurricanes coach Jason Holland has fired a parting shot at the way rugby is officiated following his team’s controversial exit.

The Hurricanes were beaten 37-33 by the Brumbies in their Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal in Canberra on Saturday but felt they were robbed after captain Ardie Savea had a potential match-winning try disallowed in the 85th minute.

Holland was certain Savea grounded the ball despite the efforts from Brumbies flanker Luke Reimer, who was credited for a try-saving tackle.

Referee Nic Berry called no-try before television match official Brett Cronan found no evidence from the footage available to overturn the referee’s on-field decision.

Holland conceded the Hurricanes blew other opportunities to win the game before Savea’s disallowed try determined their fate.

However, he was clearly still irked by the decision two days on. Holland was adamant Savea scored and felt the TMO process had a lot to answer for.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Coach Jason Holland’s time at the Hurricanes has ended following their heartbreaking defeat to the Brumbies.

“We had lots of opportunities to win the game, especially in that last five or 10 minutes, and I completely understand we could have won the game without relying on that [final decision],” Holland admitted.

“But the thing in my head is around TMOs, and TMOs have been the main bugbear for me. With referees you win some, you lose some and get decisions right and wrong, and I can accept that.

“The bit with this, I just keep thinking why has the TMO been brought into the game? My understanding was the TMO was brought into the game so we get things really right, especially in big situations at the end of the game.

“But I just think we’ve just created opportunities not to get it right. I think about our game, Ardie scored to win the game, and I think about when [Blues flanker] Dalton [Papalii] got the red card against the Crusaders and from the pass Tamaiti Williams drops a massive knock on and we don’t get that right, and they’re massive moments.”

Rather than call no-try, Holland said Berry should have asked the TMO to check for try or not try, giving Cronan more scope to rule on the decision.

He also questioned what the point in having an additional layer of officiating was, if perceived errors were still being made by the TMO.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea, right, remonstrates with referee Nic Berry following his controversial no-try.

Holland said there was “no doubt” in his mind that Savea scored.

“Ardie scored the try, there’s no doubt about that but it’s a good one to figure out about TMOs. Is it about speeding the game up or is it about getting it right?

“The obvious one is Nic Berry could have said try or not a try. They can do that, which would have been a totally different scenario and why he did that I’m not sure.

“We’ve gone full circle from trying to get it right to now trying to speed the game up and I think we’re in all sorts of trouble because we’re relying on a question for that decision which means the TMO is probably thinking ‘that’s probably a try, but I can’t award it because of the question’.”

It could have been a completely different story had Jordie Barrett released the ball seconds earlier.

Before Savea’s pick and go became the major talking point, the Hurricanes blew an even better opportunity to win the game.

Barrett had drawn defender Noah Lolesio, leaving an unmarked Bailyn Sullivan free to his right.

All he had to do was pass the ball but Barrett went for the glory himself and came up short.

“There were four or five situations and that’s one where you have obviously got to make a decision in the heat of the moment and that’s one if Jordie had his time again he’d pass that,” Holland said.

The Hurricanes hit the road immediately after the game and travelled three-and-a-half hours by bus to get to their accommodation in Sydney, giving them plenty of time to stew over the result.

Holland said it felt like “Groundhog Day” after the Brumbies ended their season at the same stage of the finals last year.

The defeat brought an end to Holland’s four-year tenure as head coach and he described the cruel nature of the loss as a “sickening” way to bow out.

“It’s going to be a tough few days to be honest.”