Why 'more mature' Damian McKenzie leads Super Rugby Pacific kick numbers

The Super Rugby regular-season table-toppers held their nerve to see off the Reds in Hamilton.

As a young fella, Damian McKenzie used to love a big game of Force Back against older brother Marty.

A decade into his professional career, some of those old big-boot-to-ball skills are now starting to rise to the surface for the 40-test All Black.

No-one in Super Rugby Pacific this year has kicked the ball from hand more than the man renowned for his dangerous running game. Welcome to the star Chiefs playmaker's evolution.

McKenzie has kicked 157 times so far this season. That’s from 14 games, at an average of 12.1 kicks per 80 minutes played.

The next-highest? A man who has charted a similar path – from danger runner to game manager – in Beauden Barrett. The Blues pivot’s 134 kicks have come in 11 games, at 12.9 per 80 minutes.

Fellow All Blacks No 10 Richie Mo’unga is fifth, with 110 for the Crusaders, at just 8.5 per 80, behind the Rebels’ Carter Gordon (116) and the Waratahs’ Ben Donaldson (114).

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Damian McKenzie has kicked the ball the most of any player in Super Rugby Pacific this year.

McKenzie’s numbers come to the fore off the back of a kickathon quarterfinal win over the Reds last Saturday.

In what must rank as near record territory for a Super Rugby fixture (the stats aren’t readily available), there were no fewer than 95 kicks in the perfect conditions in Hamilton – 49 by the Chiefs, 46 by the Reds.

McKenzie, who has also kicked close to two kilometres more than anyone else this season, contributed a game-high 20.

“It was probably the most we’ve ever kicked in a game,” McKenzie reflected to Stuff.

“Playing at 4.30, we probably thought there was going to be a bit more running than what there was.

“[But] in playoff matches you’ve got to win the kicking battle, make sure you’re playing in the right areas of the field.

“I guess it’s also just having a good balance of when it is on to run as well and get into our attack.”

That is the Chiefs’ big conundrum heading into Saturday night’s semifinal against the Brumbies at FMG Stadium Waikato. The top seeds have such an electric backline to unleash, but at playoff time, in dewy or rainy conditions quite stark to the early-season climes, they are fully aware that kicking smart is the way to win titles.

No coincidence, then, as they try to mould their plan, that they have been the highest-kicking team in the competition.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Damian McKenzie has gone through an evolution in his game to bring his kicking game to the fore.

That has also been the big change to the game of McKenzie, who was also coming off a season in Japan where dry-ball afternoon rugby was the norm and players were given the freedom to run from anywhere.

“I’ve always been able to kick, I just haven’t had to as much playing fullback,” he noted.

“You’re in the wider channels, you’re running the ball a bit more, you get opportunities on counter or a lot of the kicks you get kicked are contestable kicks.

“As a 10 you want to make sure you put your team in the right areas of the field, and still be involved in the game as much as you can.

“So there’s probably been a lot of kicking compared to what I’m used to. But I think to win a Super Rugby title you’ve got to make sure you’re getting that stuff right.

“I guess the growth in my game is being a bit more mature around when it is on to run, and not getting my team in too much trouble. The easy way to do that is put yourselves in the right areas of the field.”

McKenzie noted the Chiefs were also blessed to have several players capable of kicking well – something that makes the task that much tougher for opposition defences.

That includes fullback Shaun Stevenson and winger Emoni Narawa – a duo it shapes as a potentially extra-big week for, with the All Blacks Rugby Championship squad announcement on Sunday.

“They’re serious talents,” McKenzie said of his dynamic backline team-mates. “I’ve been pretty lucky to be able to feed the ball to those guys.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks hopeful Shaun Stevenson is congratulated by Damian McKenzie after scoring a try against the Crusaders.

“The advice we just keep giving them is ‘back yourself, play how you’ve been playing all year’. At the end of the day, that’s what’s going to get them to higher honours. It’s pretty obvious how well they’re going, so we’ve just got to keep letting them do their thing.”

As for his own conversations with the All Blacks selectors through the Super season, as he looks to push for a World Cup place, having missed the 2019 tournament with a knee injury?

“Brief discussions here and there, but I’ve just been left to my own devices a little bit,” McKenzie said.

“For me, I guess it’s about trying to earn a spot back in that team, obviously I wasn’t here last year, so that’s highly motivating.

“But the biggest motivating factor for me at the moment is the Super Rugby title, so solely focused on that.”