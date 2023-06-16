Hurricanes season review: Painful end to coach Jason Holland's tenure

After 15 games and 1200 (plus five) minutes of rugby, the Hurricanes’ season was ultimately decided in the very last play.

A fifth-place regular season finish in a 12-team competition followed by another quarterfinal defeat at the hands of the Brumbies can only be viewed as a disappointing return for the Hurricanes, who never reached any great heights in 2023.

But it could have been a much different story had Ardie Savea been judged to have grounded the ball when he flung himself across the try-line in the fifth minute of additional time against the Brumbies.

The Hurricanes were adamant Savea scored but that only made their 37-33 defeat a tougher pill to swallow for Jason Holland whose four-year tenure as head coach could barely have ended in a more heartbreaking way.

The Hurricanes made a strong start after being handed a lop-sided schedule which saw them play most of the easy teams first.

Halfback Cam Roigard quickly emerged as a breakout star, easing any fears about the long-term absence of injured All Black TJ Perenara, while other up-and-comers like prop Xavier Numia, flanker Devan Flanders and centre Billy Proctor went to another level and shone with consistent game time as well.

The Hurricanes were in the mix for most of the season, but there should not be too many complaints with their fifth placing, which seemed an accurate reflection of where they stood after 14 rounds.

Boasting the best attack, the Hurricanes racked up some big scores against the weaker teams, including a record 71-22 thrashing at home to wooden spooners Moana Pasifika.

But they largely struggled when playing against top-four opposition.

Wins at home to the Brumbies and Crusaders were high points, but they lost twice to the Chiefs and Blues, and a defeat away to Fijian Drua was a costly slip-up as it left them needing to win two of their final three games to have any hope of securing a home quarterfinal.

In the end they fell five points short of a home quarterfinal, forcing them back to Canberra where their season ended last year too.

There was no fairytale ending for Holland or retiring hooker Dane Coles, who bows out as one the Hurricanes’ greatest players.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Halfback Cam Roigard enjoyed a breakout season for the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes report card

Record: Played 15, won 9, lost 6. Fifth on table, lost quarterfinal

Stuff’s season grade: C

Highlight: The Hurricanes showed how good they could be when they stormed back from 16 points down to beat the Crusaders 27-26 in a dramatic final round result. Too bad the result was effectively meaningless as they were already consigned to an awkward fifth-place finish that forced them back to Canberra for the quarterfinals.

Lowlight: The Hurricanes were not the only team to be humbled by the Drua in Fiji but their nail-biting 25-24 defeat proved costly in the wash-up. It was the only defeat the Hurricanes suffered against a team outside the top four and it left them playing catch-up with a difficult run home against the Chiefs, Blues and Crusaders.

Best player: Halfback Cam Roigard catapulted himself into All Blacks contention after a breakout season. He finished as the Hurricanes’ joint top try-scorer with winger Kini Naholo with nine tries and would make a compelling case for Super Rugby Pacific’s overall player of the year.

Must do better: Is it too harsh to say Jordie Barrett cost the Hurricanes a place in the semifinals? The All Black had a pretty average season by his lofty standards. By the end he had conceded the goalkicking duties to Brett Cameron and his failure to release a pass to an unmarked teammate in the dying stages of their quarterfinal proved costly when Ardie Savea was held up over the line in the very next play.

Big mover: Roigard exceeded all expectations after stepping up to replace the injured TJ Perenara, who never saw a minute after an Achilles rupture suffered while playing for the All Blacks ruined his entire campaign.

Recruitment gaps: Ardie Savea and Dane Coles are off and the future of off-contract veterans Julian Savea and TJ Perenara is unclear. But considering the big names that are leaving, the Hurricanes are actually well covered in most positions heading into 2024, having made a concerted effort to recruit younger talent and blood them throughout the past couple of campaigns. Of course Ardie Savea will leave a giant hole as he has been the Hurricanes’ most influential player for many years now, but they have already moved to fill the experience gap by luring former captain Brad Shields home from France.

Super Rugby Pacific hopes in 2024: A top-four finish and home quarterfinal still has to be the aim for the Hurricanes given the quality in the squad new coach Clark Laidlaw will inherit. But perhaps 2025 will be the year they really reach their potential, when Ardie Savea is back from Japan and some of their younger players are further along in their development.