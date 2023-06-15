Chiefs trio's golden chance to 'turn pencil into pen' for All Blacks callups

The Super Rugby regular-season table-toppers held their nerve to see off the Reds in Hamilton.

Super Rugby Pacific semifinal: Chiefs v Brumbies. Where: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton. When: 7.05pm, Saturday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan doesn’t believe the timing of this weekend’s All Blacks Rugby Championship squad should prove a distraction in their title quest, and is instead imploring his trio of potential first-time call-ups to embrace one last big opportunity to shine in front of the selectors.

After huge Super Rugby Pacific seasons, bruising blindside flanker Samipeni Finau, flying fullback Shaun Stevenson and wondrous winger Emoni Narawa have put themselves right in the frame for inclusion in All Blacks coach Ian Foster’s 36-man squad to be named in Te Awamutu on Sunday night.

Particularly in World Cup year, the incentive to claim the black jersey is clearly no bigger. But first, there is the small matter of a semifinal against the Brumbies in Hamilton on Saturday night for the triumvirate to keep the mind on.

“I guess all that they can do, and we can do, is help set up the team to perform well, and when the team does well individuals will prosper,” McMillan said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Emoni Narawa, left, and Shaun Stevenson have put them right in the frame for All Blacks selection.

“Obviously there’s been guys that have done particularly well and been consistent with their performance, and have been talked about as potentially getting selected for higher honours. But the team doesn’t get selected until Sunday, so Saturday is a great opportunity to turn that pencil into pen.”

Does McMillan believe the threesome have what it takes to perform their same fine feats in the test arena?

“You never know until you get given that opportunity,” he noted.

Either way, if the Chiefs advance to next week’s decider, there could be some extra-happy, or unhappy faces going about their business – something McMillan will be sure to try and keep a lid on, his top-seeded outfit having come this far in trying to break their 10-year championship drought.

“The team have had a whole year to prepare for getting to the finals, and we can’t control selection, we can control what we do in our own environment,” he said.

“Irrespective of whoever’s named on Sunday, I’m sure if we earn the right to play another week, that we’ll turn up highly motivated and that won’t play a factor.”

While the dazzling outside backs duo of Stevenson and Narawa have lit up the competition from the get-go, Finau has now also come into his own in a big way, offering the lip-licking mix of physicality and x-factor in a bid for the semi-vacant All Blacks No 6 jersey.

And playing alongside him in the back-row week-to-week, All Blacks captain Sam Cane was glowing in his praise for the knocking-on-the-door 24-year-old.

“He’s been great... Samipeni’s a pretty exceptional athlete, we’ve known that for a couple of years, and it’s just been about getting a bit of consistency in his game, and he’s done that this year, it’s been good to see.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Samipeni Finau has shown himself to be a strong contender for the All Blacks’ No 6 jersey.

As for Saturday's semi, McMillan has made four changes to his starting lineup, welcoming back All Blacks lock Tupou Vaa’i (knee) and midfielder Alex Nankivell (shoulder) from injuries which kept them out of last weekend’s 29-20 quarterfinal win over the Reds.

Vaa’i’s return sees two-test second-rower Josh Lord make way, with Naitoa Ah Kuoi retained in the reserves, while Nankivell slots back in at centre, with Anton Lienert-Brown shifting to second-five and Rameka Poihipi pushing Daniel Rona off the bench.

Tighthead prop George Dyer has been promoted to the run-on side, swapping roles with John Ryan, while Luke Jacobson will re-take the No 8 jersey from Pita Gus Sowakula after being a late switch to the bench last weekend due to illness.

While other teams have battled mounting injury tolls through the year, McMillan tipped his hat to the Chiefs’ medical team and strength and conditioning unit for the “fantastic job” they had done to have a virtually fully-fit side to pick from for the business end of the campaign.

“We are doing some stuff a little bit different, we are able to anticipate a lot better when people are trending towards getting injured and being able to reduce their load, either in training or in games,” he said.

“So a lot of stuff we’re doing behind the scenes we think has helped, but you certainly need the ounce of luck.”

As for Friday night’s first semifinal between the Crusaders and Blues and whether he’ll be keeping a close eye?

“Yeah, hell yeah,” McMillan said.

“It’s going to be a great fixture isn’t it. Bang the s... out of each other, I hope.

“Two quality teams. Crusaders a little bit banged up, but tough to beat down there, know how to get the job done. But Blues starting to come into some good form, a lot of their best players out on the park.

“So it’s going to be a hell of a game, I imagine.”

AT A GLANCE

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Alex Nankivell, Anton Lienert-Brown, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber (co-capt), Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (co-capt), Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris, John Ryan, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Pita Gus Sowakula, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Rameka Poihipi.