Chiefs co-captain Brad Weber hopes for better knockout blow against Brumbies

Super Rugby Pacific semifinal: Chiefs v Brumbies. Where: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton. When: 7.05pm, Saturday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

The last time Brad Weber faced the Brumbies he was steamrolled and concussed. Three weeks on, he's hoping to be on the other side of a rather different knockout blow.

The Chiefs co-captain has no memory loss of that chilly night in Canberra, which is perhaps both a good and bad thing, considering his side put on a superb display in a 31-21 win to secure top seeding, but that he was also left dazed by a rampaging Tamati Tua in just the 11th minute.

“I actually had perfect tackling technique, he just got tripped and his hip was right into the side of my head,” Weber recalled of the collision which led to the Brumbies’ first try, on the eve of the teams’ rematch in Saturday night’s Super Rugby Pacific semifinal in Hamilton.

“I was just gutted, because I’ve been priding myself on my defence this year. It was just bad luck, to be honest, sometimes that happens in a contact sport. I came off second best to the big man, it’s not the first, won’t be the last, probably.”

Knowing straight away his fate, Weber didn’t bother going through the HIA test on the night, and in a match against the Force in Perth that he would have been rested from anyway, was sent home early to recover, ahead of returning for last week’s quarterfinal win against the Reds in Hamilton.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Brad Weber suffered a nasty concussion the last time he faced the Brumbies, three weeks ago.

“That’s the smart thing around having the 12-day stand-down, it meant I could take three or four days just to make sure I was right before progressing through the protocols,” he said. “I felt sweet through everything, so was very confident coming back.”

Having successfully negotiated that hiccup, Weber is now just fully revved up to ensure this semifinal against the Brumbies isn’t the last appearance for him in the Chiefs jersey, before he departs for French club Stade Francais at the end of the year.

After all, he is the most-capped Chief (fourth overall with 121) not to have claimed a title.

“It motivates me a lot,” he said. “I want to win a championship... I want to go all the way before I leave.

“Also, I know that I just have to do my job. I don’t need to do any hero plays or anything like that just to try and give me another week in the jersey.

“I do that by doing my job well, giving the guys outside us some good, clean ball to attack with, because we’ve got a lethal backline. And then hopefully we earn another week.”

Weber’s battle with Brumbies captain and fellow halfback Nic White shapes as a goodun – the pair having also shared the field at test level – in a contest which will be officiated by Nic Berry, who White was constantly in the ear of in last weekend’s thrilling quarterfinal win over the Hurricanes.

“He’s a competitive bugger that gets stuck in, so there’s probably a bit of similarity [to me] there,” Weber quipped of his opposite.

“Nic [Berry] is a former halfback as well, so I think he probably understands where we’re all coming from... the troubles that we sometimes get in and the gripes we have. I’m sure he’ll let the game flow, like he usually does.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The motivation to sign off with a title is big for Brad Weber, who is the most-capped Chief without a crown.

White will also form a dangerous partnership with Jack Debreczeni, who joined the Brumbies this year and recently usurped Noah Lolesio in the first-five pecking order, and who spent the 2019 season with the Chiefs, battling both McKenzie brothers for game time before stamping his mark and ending the season as the starting No 10.

“He was fantastic for us that year,” Weber recalled of his former halves partner. “He’s got a huge boot, one of the biggest in the game, so you know your outsides are going to have a bit of a job to do to cover.

“I wonder what he’s thinking coming back here... obviously I’m happy for him because he’s a mate of mine, but I’m looking forward to getting stuck into him tomorrow as well.”

As for Saturday night doubling as a final trial in the hot All Blacks halfback race, before it is, perhaps, finally settled at Sunday night’s Rugby Championship squad naming in Te Awamutu?

“When I start worrying about selection, and what they’re thinking, it clouds my mental state,” said Weber, who was overlooked last year before a late reprieve and an 18th test cap, against Wales.

“So I push that to the side now, have done so for a few years, and it’s treated me really well, to be honest.

“My full energy’s in with the Chiefs, I don’t think this game needs me to prove that I can play at international level, I know I can, I’ve done it before. That’s great for my mental space, because I don’t have to come out here and try and do something outrageous.

“I just want to win this game this weekend, get us into a final, and if the selectors like what they see, then that’s great; if they don’t, then so be it.”