'We want what they've got': Brad Weber's 'poetic' script for his Chiefs finale

Brad Weber has one last chance on Saturday to win a Super title with the Chiefs.

Brad Weber couldn’t have asked for any more from the script writers.

The Chiefs co-captain, still searching for a title triumph with the franchise he was handed a shot with in 2014, has the perfect chance of a fairytale finish when he dons the jersey one final time on Saturday night, before continuing his career in France.

Not only has his team been the standout performers in Super Rugby Pacific this year, dropping just one game and taking top-seeding and home advantage through the playoffs, but for the decider to come not only in Hamilton, but against the six-time defending champion Crusaders, well that just ices the cake.

“To be honest, I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Weber said, not long after his side’s tense 19-6 semifinal win over the Brumbies.

“I wouldn’t have admitted it yesterday, but I’m pretty happy that the Crusaders got through. They’ve been the benchmark for what feels like all of my career.

“And we want what they’ve got, and what they’ve had. So it’s a bit poetic that we get to have a crack at the champs. If we want to be the best, we’ve got to beat the best, so no better team to test ourselves against and really prove that we deserve to be champs.”

On what proved to be a bittersweet weekend for the 32-year-old, with his name not being one of the 36 read out in the All Blacks Rugby Championship squad on Sunday night – instead included in the All Blacks XV squad – Weber will have an extra point to prove to the selectors as he clings to hope of making a second World Cup.

But at least this week he now has some finality in his journey with the Chiefs – one that started with a mid-season move from Otago to answer an SOS call from Waikato in 2013, and which saw him launched into a Super Rugby debut in round one of the following season against those Crusaders in Christchurch – after two weeks of not knowing if that was it, such is knockout footy.

“Both last week and this week I’ve come off [the field, substituted] and it’s been really tight, and I’ve been thinking, ‘Geez surely this isn’t the end, surely I get that one last week’.

“So a bit of relief, I guess, knowing that it’s the final, it’s my last game, and I’ll just throw everything at it.

“I’ll fork out a fair bit to get some extra tickets, hopefully we get first dibs.”

Weber, who will end his tenure as the fourth-most capped Chief of all-time, and most-capped back (the final will be his 123rd appearance), said his “bone-deep” preparations for the finale wouldn’t change from any other week, while the team would be the same, aside from taking it up a notch in intensity.

Then it will be just about going out there and doing the business when it really counts, under the bright lights of finals footy, where the Crusaders have of course made such a name for themselves.

But the Chiefs’ calmness under pressure the last fortnight, where they have held their nerve and come up trumps late-on, will serve them well, Weber said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Brad Weber will leave the Chiefs as the fourth-most capped player in the franchise’s history.

“In the last few years, when the opportunities have presented themselves we haven’t always taken them, and it’s cost us in finals footy.

“Now we’re showing composure in those moments, rather than being a bit skittery, I guess. So that’s huge.

“And then, defensively, we just feel really, really tight and like we can hold out teams for long periods. And I think the Crusaders have probably taught us that, particularly last year, and in the final the year before, if you have a strong defensive team, it goes a long way to winning a championship.

“They’ve been the benchmark, and we feel like we’re in a pretty good space there. It’s going to take the best of the best effort to get over them. But I’m full of confidence, man.”