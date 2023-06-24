From shy new guy to fierce leader of the pack: Brodie Retallick's Chiefs journey

Brodie Retallick pulls out his trademark celebration after scoring the match-sealing try in the Chiefs’ semifinal win over the Brumbies last Saturday.

Around 9pm on Saturday, Brodie Retallick will make his last trudge up the tunnel at FMG Stadium Waikato, the man known as Guzzler having emptied the tank one final time for the Chiefs.

The Super Rugby Pacific final against the Crusaders will be some sort of occasion for the 100-test All Blacks lock to sign off with the Hamilton-based franchise before heading back to Japan.

But, rewind a dozen years, and it all could have been so different – Retallick instead running around with the Hurricanes – had it not been for one man’s intervention.

It was 2011, and the New Zealand Under-20 rep, in his second season at Hawke’s Bay, after being overlooked in his Canterbury homeland, had an offer from Mark Hammett to head to the capital on a wider training squad contract, which would be promoted to a full squad deal the following year.

Retallick didn’t even get the chance to ponder the offer very long, though, with his Magpies co-coach Tom Coventry – who was on the move to the Chiefs as forwards coach under their new mentor Dave Rennie – instead having other plans for the towering second rower.

“I was in the Hawke’s Bay office one day and Tom said we’ve got a spot for you, two years for the full squad,” Retallick reminisces with Stuff, of how this career-defining journey with the Chiefs came to be.

“I think at the time they only had four locks in the squad, and Romana Graham was on a suspension for headbutting. So it was a good opportunity, it was me and Michael Fitzgerald, and [co-captan] Craig Clarke, really. One of us had to play and one of us on the bench.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport It was Tom Coventry who was responsible for ensuring Brodie Retallick joined the Chiefs and not the Hurricanes.

Except, such was Retallick’s immediate impression, he never played any games at all from the bench that year.

Instead, he started 17 of the Chiefs’ 18 fixtures, playing a massive role in them claiming their maiden Super title. Earning an All Blacks callup mid-season and banking 13 tests before the year was out, and talk about some sort of entrance and impact.

Not that that was mirrored by a bellowing voice or big opinions in the team environment, at all. Far from it.

“I was 20 when I came in here, and probably a bit shy, but I’d just go about my work,” Retallick remembers.

But go about his work he most certainly did. The training field was where the young buck did his ‘talking’. With Graham on that suspension, there was a particular occasion the pair duelled in vigorous back-and-forth pulling of each other down in lineout practise, to raise a few eyebrows.

To Retallick, it was merely just the way he could try and stamp his mark.

Simon Watts/Getty Images Brodie Retallick, second left, celebrates the Chiefs’ 2012 title win with, from left, Andrew Horrell, Sonny Bill Williams, Kane Thompson and Sam Cane.

“It probably doesn’t happen so much anymore,” he says. “But I came in here and the Chiefs were trying to build a physical pack, I was a young guy, and he [Graham] was kind of the established lock, and we were both pushing for the position.

“It’s all part and parcel of professional sport, everyone wants to play, and that’s the way it was when you’re a young guy. It was all good fun.”

Indeed, Retallick – who at 2.04m and 123kg has an ultimate frame for it – has made a career revelling in the contact side of the game. Charge into defenders, smash ball carriers, ferociously clear rucks, and throw in a few choice words for some icing.

His legacy, doesn’t he agree, will be that brute physicality and never taking a backward step?

“Yeah, I think so,” Retallick says. “I remember when Renns [Rennie] and Tom [Coventry] and Straws [Andrew Strawbridge] were in here, it was [about] winning every one-on-one battle.

“And I guess that’s what rugby’s all about, eh. So from those early years that was the message – don’t lose a one-on-one battle, and that’s just the way it was.”

After 128 of those battles in the middle, Retallick will leave the Chiefs as their third-most-capped player.

There could have been a few more if not for skipping the 2020 and 2021 seasons to play with the Kobelco Kobe Steelers – who he will re-join next year – but he notes that sabbatical, in a far lighter-weight competition, proved crucial with where his body is at these days and the time it takes to bounce back from games.

“So without that I don’t know where it would be at, but I’m thankful for that opportunity, and hopefully I’m rewarding [the Chiefs] with some performances now.”

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Brodie Retallick has never taken a backward step in the Chiefs jersey.

No-one would disagree with that. Retallick has been at his typical top end at this crucial stage of the season as the Chiefs go in search of their first title in a decade.

His try in the dying minutes of the semifinal against the Brumbies, of course accompanied by his traditional celebration of raised thumb, forefinger and pinky – a gesture he says was born from his Hawke’s Bay club rugby days – had him look up to a wild greenzone, his mind flashing back to Sonny Bill Williams’ jump up there in the 2012 final, his heart bursting with love for the fans, as he ensured there would be one final week in the jersey.

“Last week it kind of dawned for me, if we lost that was it, I started to pack up a little bit,” says Retallick, who now has the chance of a fairytale finish.

“What better way to play your last game in a final at home. And hopefully the result takes care of itself. But it’s awesome to be here, it’s been a long time since I’ve played in a Super Rugby final.”

Retallick labels the 2012 and 2013 championship-winning campaigns as his standout memories in his time at the Chiefs, though says this year has been “right up there and thoroughly enjoyable”.

“Obviously we’ve been successful on the field, but I think a lot of that comes from what we’re doing off the field, we’ve got a great group of guys. So it’d be good to convert the two, have a good bunch of guys in a good environment, and also get the result.”

For the finale to come against the Crusaders – who the Chiefs edged in epic home semifinals in those 2012 and 2013 seasons – is rather fitting, too.

This will be Retallick’s 23rd outing against the red and blacks, in a professional career where only the 25 against the Wallabies top that.

“When you put it like that, that’s a few games, a few battles, eh,” he says, of a match-up which will also pit him one final time against old mate Sam Whitelock – the pair of course sharing the world record for most international second-row starts together.

“He’s always a competitor, and he’s been around so long, because of his skillset and how good he is at doing it,” Retallick says.

Bruce Lim/Photosport Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock, here duelling in Hamilton in 2014, will go at it in Super Rugby one final time.

“Obviously we’ve played a lot of test matches together, but it won’t mean much come Saturday, that’s for sure.”

What will mean plenty to Retallick is having his mum and dad, and two brothers, at the final, and Hawke’s Bay-based wife Niki, and daughters Sienna and Frankie May, also being amongst the 25,000-capacity crowd.

So does he see himself getting a bit emotional about it all come fulltime, when he waves goodbye to the Chiefs?

“Nah. Who knows, maybe it’ll dawn on me a little bit once I actually leave Hamilton,” he says of a Chiefs club that has been “massive” for his development, not only as a player, but as a person.

“It’s meant a lot... I’ll always thank them for giving me that opportunity to stay here as long as I have,” he says.

“I guess from where I was when I first walked in the door to now is probably a world apart... as you get older you learn some life lessons and experiences, I had a family since then, and I guess with confidence and time in the saddle, you grow.

“It’s provided me so many experiences. A lot of stuff that people don’t get the chance to do, I’ve been lucky enough to do.

“I’ll enjoy the memories.”