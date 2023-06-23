Six of the best: The key matchups that could decide the Super Rugby Pacific final

ANALYSIS: Could we have asked for anything better for a Super Rugby Pacific final?

Saturday night’s decider between the Chiefs and Crusaders in Hamilton shapes as an absolute beauty.

On one hand you have the Kiwi team with the longest title drought, but who have been the best team this season, including winning both regular season clashes against the red and blacks, and who are at home in front of a passionate crowd at a packed-out FMG Stadium Waikato.

On the other hand, you have the perennial champions, the Crusaders gunning for a seventh championship in as many years under incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson, and who are a perfect 15-0 in playoff matches.

It’s tight to call, and plenty will swing on some salivating individual matchups that are in store.

Here are six of the best:

Samisoni Taukei’aho v Codie Taylor

Phil Walter/Getty Images Codie Taylor and Samisoni Taukei’aho will go head-to-head, literally, in the decider.

The two All Blacks hookers will go head-to-head, literally, at scrum time, and then no doubt powerfully crash into one another around the park, while their lineout throwing will also prove crucial.

Taukei’aho has proven himself to be one of the country’s most damaging ball runners, and his 3.4 defenders beaten per game this season is the second-most of any forward, and more than one per game more than any Crusaders player.

But don’t count out the experience of Taylor, who has been there time and again in these big games, and who has come into some pretty decent form of his own as one of the key leaders of his side’s pack.

Brodie Retallick v Sam Whitelock

Brett Phibbs/Photosport They’ve been long-time All Blacks team-mates, but Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock won’t hold back against one another.

They own the world record for most test starts in the second row alongside one another, but that counts for nothing here for the two great All Blacks centurions.

There’s not much these two don’t know about one another, and it should prove a fascinating tussle, in what doubles as their last game for their respective franchises before they both head to Japan.

Remember, Whitelock, who has recovered from an Achilles injury that has kept him out of the playoffs to date, put on an absolute demolition job on the Blues’ lineout in last year’s decider, and Retallick will be fired up to ensure nothing of the sort happens here.

Sam Cane v Tom Christie

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Tom Christie will look to rise to the big challenge presented by All Blacks captain Sam Cane.

The newly-retained All Blacks captain, in his 150th game for the Chiefs, up against a man who hasn’t even cracked the All Blacks XV squad, but who continues to showcase his real potential.

After a turbulent 2022 with the national side, Cane has lifted his game a level this year, back to some of his powerful best in sitting down ball carriers and being a menace at the ruck, particularly at key moments.

Christie, though, will be up for the challenge. After all, the durable 25-year-old (he’s played the most minutes of anyone across the two teams) leads the competition tackle count (218) and has a real ability to go sniffing for a loose ball.

Damian McKenzie v Richie Mo’unga

Bruce Lim/Photosport The battle of the two first-fives – Damian McKenzie and Richie Mo’unga – will be a crucial one in Hamilton on Saturday night.

The headline act, for sure, this clash of the conductors in the No 10 jerseys.

You have incumbent All Blacks first-five Mo’unga, who has been there every step of the way as Scott Robertson’s uber-reliable ‘quarterback’ in their seven final victories, and staring him down is McKenzie, the 40-test rep who is a transformed game-manager on return from a season in Japan.

For all McKenzie’s celebrated panache, Mo’unga actually narrowly outpoints him in linebreaks and defenders beaten this season, though ‘D-Mac’ has become much more of a triple-threat, in fact now comfortably the most prolific kicker of the ball in the competition.

And in a match which could well come down to goalkicking, between the competition’s two top-points scorer’s (McKenzie 181, Mo’unga 159), it’s the Crusader who has the edge, at 82.7% to McKenzie’s 76.7%, though the Chief has not missed in a month, on a streak of 20 goals in a row.

Emoni Narawa v Leicester Fainga’anuku

What a battle it promises to be out on that side of the park between the two star wingers, who a few days later will be sharing secrets in All Blacks camp.

Fainga’anuku, the competition’s top tryscorer (13), has been too much to handle with his destructive power – making ‘dominant contact’ on seven carries per game this season, the most of any player, and two per game more than any Chief – and carries a 4cm and 11kg advantage over his opposite.

Narawa, however, fresh off a maiden national callup, has been defensively stout – he’s made 47 tackles and missed just five, compared to Fainga’anuku’s 40/21 – and edges the Crusader for linebreaks and defenders beaten, able to conjure plenty out of not much.

Shaun Stevenson v Will Jordan

Talk about a game in which to really stick it to the All Blacks selectors, Stevenson’s stunning exclusion from the Rugby Championship squad (included only as injury cover instead) should have him extra-primed to perform.

Arguably the best player in the competition – look no further than his direct involvement in 18 tries (11 scores, seven assists), the most of anyone, his fine high-ball takes, and that booming boot to get the Chiefs out of trouble – it’s defensively where he’s been challenged to improve even more. So keep a close eye on that facet.

Jordan has only played six games since on return from his migraine-related illness, but he has taken little time to remind of his blistering speed and gamebreaking ability, as he continues his own audition for the All Blacks No 15 jersey.