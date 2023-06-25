Chiefs' discipline costs them when it counts most in Super Rugby Pacific final

ANALYSIS: The Crusaders are kings once more. Will this dynasty actually ever end?

This was the golden chance for a new era to dawn in the New Zealand rugby pecking order, but the Chiefs will rue their fall at the final hurdle, and ultimately, their own undoing.

This was a Crusaders team there for the taking, running with a heavy injury toll, and up against a team, with 25,000 feverish fans behind them, which had been their kryptonite – the Chiefs had beaten the Crusaders in both their meetings earlier this season, and their six wins against them had been double any side had managed in this simply sublime tenure of Scott Robertson.

But, copy and paste. It was Razor in his glory once more, able to pull out the dance moves for one final time before joining the All Blacks.

In shades of the Blues from last year, the top-seeded Chiefs simply got Crusadered – like many before them – as the red and blacks made it seven titles on the trot with their thrilling 25-20 win in the decider in Hamilton on Saturday night.

The TAB couldn’t split them going into it, and as hoped, expected, even, there was no shortage of drama in such a massive contest.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Crusaders celebrate a try in their Super Rugby Pacific final win over the Chiefs in Hamilton.

Sam Cane said it may well come down to a few moments, and talk of seeing the future – the Chiefs co-captain’s sin-binning for attacking a ball not out of a ruck in the 72nd minute proving decisive.

It was one of many big calls referee Ben O’Keeffe had on the night, and, in conjunction with TMO Brendon Pickerill, they largely got them bang on, if for a bad forward pass miss soon before the Crusaders’ opening try.

The man in the middle certainly didn’t make any fans from the faithful with the early 6-0 penalty count against the hosts, and there was a massive, ironic roar, when the home team finally got the first penalty their way.

A 10th minute sin binning of Anton Lienert-Brown for his head-on-head contact with Dallas McLeod could potentially, on the off-field review of Pickerill, been a red card (20 minute), though there did look enough mitigation in McLeod’s height-drop for it to remain yellow.

Not long after Lienert-Brown had returned, it was Luke Jacobson taking a turn on the chair, unable to keep his feet and being the scapegoat for a string of penalties against the Chiefs.

Turning with a 9-2 penalty count against them, the home side just didn’t do well enough to adjust to O’Keeffe – who they had had whistle their opening-round win over the Crusaders and their big win over the Highlanders in Dunedin.

He didn’t do a semifinal because the referees are, if possible, kept from doing three playoff games on the trot, so they don’t get too accustomed to controlling a certain team.

SKY SPORT Departing duo Scott Robertson and Richie Mo'unga pull out the dance moves after winning another title.

Oh how the Chiefs may have liked to have been a bit more familiar.

It improved for them in the second spell. They got some whistle their way, though ultimately the count read 15-8 against them.

Frustrations clearly grew in the middle, and Cane was left in a pointing game at the big screen alongside O’Keeffe when the huge moment came in the second half that turned the tide.

After Damian McKenzie had brilliantly collected a long lineout throw and seared through space to put Emoni Narawa away for a sensational score, Pickerill rightly intervened to check the flying first-five was not within 10 metres of the lineout.

Sure enough, he was a couple of steps too far.

Small moments. Big moments. Costly moments.

All for the Crusaders to capitalise on, and all for the Chiefs to rue.