Razor's Crusaders are champions again after beating the Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific final

At FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton: Chiefs 20 (Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa tries; Damian McKenzie 2 pen, 2 con) Crusaders 25 (Codie Taylor 2, Richie Mo’unga tries; Mo’unga 2 pen, 2 con). HT: 10-15.

Razor’s Crusaders are champions again after holding out the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday night to win another Super Rugby Pacific title.

It was the perfect farewell for Scott Robertson who collected his seventh trophy in his seventh season as coach after beating the Chiefs 25-20 to stun the partisan, sold-out home crowd.

Clayton McMillan’s men were crestfallen as Richie Mo’unga booted a late penalty goal to seal the deal and start another party in Christchurch. Robertson’s dynasty is complete before he takes the All Blacks job.

There wasn’t much between Richie Mo’unga and Damian McKenzie in the crucial playmaking duel, but the Crusaders No 10 was magnificent in the big moments.

McKenzie missed a tough penalty goal in the final minutes, from about 55 metres, which would have given the Chiefs the lead at a crucial time.

They fell short in the playoffs again and couldn’t win a third title after their last success in 2013, even with Shaun Stevenson and Emoni Narawa’s brilliance in attack.

The Chiefs played 20 minutes of the first half with 14 men after Anton Lienert-Brown and Luke Jacobson’s yellow cards, with the former’s tackle ending Dallas McLeod’s night after he failed a HIA following a nasty head clash.

In trying to exert physical dominance against the streetwise Crusaders, the Chiefs were pushing their luck and the penalty count was 9-2 against them at half-time.

They responded with a ferocious start to the second half, with Narawa scoring a fabulous try, but ill-discipline would cost them, as they finished the final with 14 after their third yellow to captain Sam Cane.

The clinical Crusaders muscled over from the resulting maul through Codie Taylor, with the Chiefs paying the price for conceding too many penalties.

The Crusaders were making unforced errors, overthrowing lineouts, and were fortunate after a second Narawa try was disallowed.

Like the champions they are, however, Robertson’s red and black machine never rolled over and the likes of Sam Whitelock (playing with that Achilles injury), Scott Barrett and Tom Christie were superb up front.

They looked dangerous out wide, too, with Will Jordan’s speed troubling the Chiefs.

The Crusaders faced a hostile reception from the moment they walked out and went to their lineout drive to apply early pressure.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Chiefs flyer Emoni Narawa dives over in the corner to put the hosts back in front shortly after halftime.

Mo’unga booted the first penalty goal and from the restart, Lienert-Brown steamed into a hit on McLeod and caused a clash of heads in the 10th minute, resulting in his yellow card.

The contact from both sides was brutal – Lienert-Brown was fortunate his yellow wasn’t upgraded to red on review – as the Chiefs tried to rattle the Crusaders.

An inspired tackle, and deft ball steal, from Luke Jacobson then turned the Crusaders around and a cut-out pass from Alex Nankivell was collected perfectly by Stevenson, who had the legs to score the opening try to raise the raucous home crowd to its feet.

Jacobson was soon in the sinbin, however, after a string of penalties saw referee Ben O’Keeffe brandish another yellow card to the hosts.

The Crusaders punched a hole in the Chiefs’ armour with tries to Taylor from a rolling maul and a superb move finished by Mo’unga, while Jacobson was sidelined.

McKenzie and Chay Fihaki each missed long-range penalty goals before halftime, with the Crusaders five ahead and seemingly in pole position.

The big moment

Cane’s yellow card with eight minutes left – the third the Chiefs received on the night – was punishment for persistent infringements near their own line.

Mo’unga converted Taylor’s second try moments later to retake the lead.

MVP

Mo’unga has been the master for the Crusaders in winning playoff matches. This was another fantastic display in the final.

Match rating: 8/10

Terrific, tense and absorbing. The Chiefs threw everything at the reigning champions and the full house of about 25,000 created an excellent atmosphere.

The big picture

Robertson ends his remarkable tenure with another trophy before becoming the next All Blacks coach. It's been seven titles in seven seasons for his champion side.

As for McMillan’s Chiefs, who finished top in the regular season and beat the Crusaders twice, this loss will sting.