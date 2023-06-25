Scott Robertson reflects on another Crusaders title: 'To finish on this note makes it even more special'

Departing duo Scott Robertson and Richie Mo'unga pull out the dance moves after winning another title.

Scott Robertson contemplated his first defeat in a final as Crusaders coach when Damian McKenzie lined up a difficult penalty goal to pinch the lead near the end of Saturday night’s Super Rugby Pacific decider.

The Chiefs playmaker’s effort landed short, however, and Razor’s Crusaders could start celebrating yet another title after marching back up field and sealing the deal with Richie Mo’unga’s late penalty goal to win a Hamilton thriller 25-20.

Robertson almost seemed at peace when he reflected on the thought of losing the trophy to Clayton McMillan’s brilliant Chiefs, who were, in his words, “one kick away” from ruining his farewell from his beloved Crusaders.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Scott Robertson and Richie Mo'unga celebrating with the Super Rugby trophy in Hamilton.

But this was their night, as Robertson savoured their latest title he said was as special as any of the seven – yes, seven – they have won in his incredible tenure that ended in typical fashion, with the trophy remaining in Christchurch.

“They would have deserved it and well done. They’ve had a great season and Clayton has put a good squad together,” Robertson said, moments after his side were making all the noise down the tunnel, celebrating wildly inside FMG Stadium Waikato.

“The Chiefs were unbelievable. Their defence was incredible, but it’s small margins.”

Those went the Crusaders’ way in Hamilton on Saturday night. The Chiefs thought they were 25-15 ahead in the 56th minute, but Emoni Narawa was denied his breathtaking second try because McKenzie was penalised for being inside the 10 metres from a lineout in the build-up.

It was a massive, lucky break, but who can deny the Crusaders their glory? Or more of Robertson’s breakdancing? Painfully, for the heartbroken Chiefs, he repeated his trademark on their turf in Hamilton after the rugby gods smiled on his champion side.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Scott Robertson was breakdancing in Hamilton on Saturday night.

“I will enjoy the next few days and will do a lot of reminiscing. I haven’t done any until now,” Robertson said.

Seven titles in Robertson’s seven seasons as coach is remarkable. Even against a quality Chiefs team, who were backed by a sold-out, raucous home crowd of 25,000, and with an injury toll well into double figures including several All Blacks, the Crusaders found a way. They always do.

Robertson and Crusaders captain Scott Barrett were beaming with pride without showing too much emotion when they spoke at the post-match press conference.

“We were disciplined enough and kept plugging and plugging. We eventually got the reward and just had to stay patient. The leaders around me were immense in keeping the group pretty level,” Barrett said.

“I’m speechless that we have this,” he added, glancing at the trophy. “I’m pretty proud.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Scott Barrett celebrating another Crusaders title.

A pulsating match was still racing through their minds after they struck in spells when the Chiefs, who were issued three yellow cards to All Blacks Anton Lienert-Brown, Luke Jacobson and Sam Cane, were one man down.

Cane’s with eight minutes to go when the Chiefs were defending their line was crucial.

Referee Ben O’Keeffe, who wasn’t popular with the partisan home crowd, warned the Chiefs about their infringements as the Crusaders pressed through their rolling maul. Cane was caught offside.

Codie Taylor scored the match-winning try seconds later to retake the lead. McKenzie then missed that penalty from about 55 metres in the 77th minute. The Crusaders did what they do best in closing out the final minutes.

They are the kings of Super Rugby who, like it or not, are the champions again after another Mo’unga masterclass and a clinical display from their outstanding forward pack. Veteran lock Sam Whitelock played with a troublesome Achilles injury but still produced one last time in his final Crusaders match.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sam Whitelock is hugged by Mitchell Drummond after his final Crusaders match.

“He deserves a special mention. He played 80 minutes and wasn’t going to come off. We think he’s an immortal and is a god-like figure to us,” Robertson said.

“He rises every day and for him to have this moment is pretty special.”

There were more farewells. Among them, joining Whitelock in France, will be Leicester Fainga’anuku and Jack Goodhue. Robertson’s general, Mo’unga, is heading to Japan next season.

“Richie was sublime. He's a finals footballer, a genuine, world-class finals footballer. He’s a winner who stays in the fight,” Robertson said.

“We’ll miss everyone. Well, the next two days we’re not because we’re going to make sure they participate heavily.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Richie Mo'unga was outstanding in the final again.

Robertson’s Crusaders legacy will be remembered for its outrageous success. He will become the next All Blacks coach in 2024, replacing Ian Foster, after winning the title in every season. It’s been a dynasty. His Crusaders will live as champions forever.

It started with his first title in Johannesburg in 2017 and came to a predictable conclusion in Hamilton.

“I’m really proud to call myself a Crusader, as a player and a coach. You don’t often get to be successful in both,” Robertson said.

“I’ve been going to Rugby Park for 23 years in a different capacity. I love the game and rugby has given me and my family so much.

“I’m really thankful. To finish on this note makes it even more special because it could have gone the other way.”