'A lot of hurt': Gutted Chiefs feel the pain as Crusaders triumph yet again

“A lot of hurt.”

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan entered the post-match press conference, no captain by his side, noting his players were that upset that he had opted to come alone.

Saturday night’s loss to the Crusaders in the Super Rugby Pacific final in Hamilton will sting for some time. So close, but yet so far, for a Chiefs team who were within touching distance of ending their decade-long title drought.

“It sucks, eh,” McMillan said of the feeling in the home team’s dressing room at FMG Stadium Waikato.

“This one’s going to hurt for a little while, but that’s finals rugby isn’t it, there’s always going to be a winner, there’s going to be a loser.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan was left to lament what may have been after his side lost the Super Rugby Pacific final to the Crusaders.

Top seeds, a raucous home crowd, a heap of experience and matchwinners across the park, 2-0 against the Crusaders during the regular season, the Chiefs had it all there for them, but it was those pesky, injury-ravaged red and blacks who came and spoiled the party.

The 25-20 victory not only sealed them a seventh-straight championship, but it was the third year from three that McMillan had seen his side’s dreams ended by the Crusaders – after last year’s semifinal and the 2021 Super Rugby Aotearoa final, both in Christchurch.

“We threw enough bullets to win the game, on a different night maybe we would’ve got the job done,” he lamented.

“There’s nothing between these two teams, anyone could’ve won this game. Unfortunately it wasn’t us.

“The championship is defined on a few moments tonight, but a few moments don’t define this team.

“I’m extremely proud of the season and the way we fronted up tonight.”

Indeed, had Damian McKenzie’s penalty shot from inside his own half not fallen short, McMillan noted he could easily have been sitting there having a different conversation.

It wasn’t to be, and instead he watched as his side was strangled in the final stages by the red and black machine, helped by their one-man advantage.

That was due to co-captain Sam Cane’s 72nd minute yellow card for a bad ruck mis-read, on a night the Chiefs were made to rue their ill-discipline, with fellow All Blacks Anton Lienert-Brown and Luke Jacobson also spending time in the sin bin.

“It’s going to be tough to beat the Crusaders when you have three yellow cards,” McMillan noted, unsure quite what to make of those particular rulings.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Anton Lienert-Brown feels the pain from the sin bin after his indiscretion.

“It’s one of those things where I’ll have to have a good look and determine if they were the right calls.

“The referee obviously deemed it was. And I think that that probably played a part in the outcome.”

The Chiefs weren’t in referee Ben O’Keeffe’s good books from the outset, at one stage down 6-0 in a penalty count which ended 15-8 against them, with McMillan clearly frustrated by one ruling in particular.

“I honestly think the biggest call, momentum-swinger, was what I thought was a clear and obvious forward pass just before halftime,” he said.

“That gives us a scrum, we apply some pressure down that end of the field. [Instead], they score off the play after. That’s a big moment.

“I don’t want to bag the referee. The crowd did that at the end of the game, maybe that says something.”

McMillan said the added reason the result hurt so much was because they couldn’t send departing players Brad Weber, Brodie Retallick, Alex Nankivell, Pita Gus Sowakula and Bryn Gatland off in ultimate syle, as that quintet gets set to continue their careers offshore.

“We’ve got some pretty special rugby players that are leaving our environment, and they’re going to be hard to replace.

“But tonight won’t define them, they’re legends of the game, especially in this part of the world.”