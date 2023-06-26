Chiefs rue missing 'royal chance' to break title drought in Super Rugby final

Even when Clayton McMillan walked into the franchise three years ago, it was 2023 that was being eyed up as the Chiefs' real time to shine.

That was what made Saturday night’s 25-20 Super Rugby Pacific final defeat to the Crusaders in Hamilton that much more galling.

Taking over a side at its lowest ebb after their winless Super Rugby Aotearoa run under Warren Gatland in 2020, there was rebuilding aplenty to be done for McMillan.

That revamp mission got results quicker than expected, but the peak was still to come, he knew, with this year dynamic playmaker Damian McKenzie back from Japan, and some young players maturing nicely alongside some veteran All Blacks.

Cue the outstanding regular season, where the Chiefs proved themselves as the clear best team, nailing McMillan’s pointed aim of ensuring they secured top seeding for all-important home playoffs advantage.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Chiefs co-captain Sam Cane feels the pain after the Super Rugby Pacific final defeat to the Crusaders in Hamilton.

And, having beaten the Crusaders already twice this year (and six times in his tenure – more than double any other side), the red and blacks sporting a hefty injury toll, the Chiefs featuring an All Black-laden roster and five 100-plus-gamers, and a raucous 25,000 roaring them on at FMG Stadium Waikato, here it all was for them to break their decade-long title drought.

“It was a royal chance,” a deflated McMillan admitted soon after fulltime in the finale.

“I remember coming in here three years ago, and we looked at our roster, and even though we went close a couple of times, we always thought that this year, 2023, it was just going to be our time.

“And a couple of moments, and it could have been.”

Indeed, there was no shortage of drama in the big dance, including several contentious refereeing decisions, against both sides, and had Damian McKenzie’s late penalty goal from inside his own half – a range he has profited from several times before – not fallen just short, McMillan noted it could have been a different conversation he was having at the post-match press conference, where he had turned up alone after saying his players were too cut up to speak to media.

“But the Crusaders were still a really quality side, and they dug deep, so we applaud them for that. You just have to admire their tenacity and getting the job done.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Codie Taylor goes over for one of his two tries in the final at FMG Stadium Waikato.

Rival coach Scott Robertson – a former Bay of Plenty team-mate of McMillan’s, who he now hopes to build up a relationship with again in his new role as All Blacks coach – was equally glowing in his praise of the opposition.

“I thought the Chiefs, if they kicked it [that McKenzie penalty] they deserved it, well done. They’ve had a great season, Clayton’s put a good squad together, they’ve got an awesome team off the field as well, you can see it. Bravo.

“I want to say it genuinely, they were unbelievable, they were a kick away. Man, their defence is incredible. So it came down to small margins.”

McMillan won’t watch the final back, said he never does when the result doesn’t go his side’s way – “What’s the point?” – but knows there will “definitely” be some lessons to be learned for next year.

That will be a year minus such talents as Brad Weber, Brodie Retallick, Alex Nankivell, Pita Gus Sowakula and Bryn Gatland, with that quintet set to continue their careers overseas. But in a post-World Cup season where there is a heap of player, and coaching, movement, the outlook is still bright for the Chiefs.

“We have got a young squad, we’ve got a lot of these guys locked in, we’ve got a coaching staff that’s locked in, so the future is positive,” McMillan said.

“We’ll keep fighting.”