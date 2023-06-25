Referee review: Ben O'Keeffe's wild ride in Super Rugby Pacific final

The Chiefs lost co-captain Sam Cane to the sin bin late in the Super Rugby Pacific final.

ANALYSIS: Sometimes you turn up to work and it’s all smooth sailing, a quiet day at the office.

Other days, it seems as though there’s drama after drama to deal with.

Welcome to the world of referee Ben O’Keeffe in the Super Rugby Pacific final on Saturday night.

The top Kiwi whistler couldn’t help but escape the spotlight as the Crusaders won a tense decider 25-20 over the Chiefs in Hamilton.

A 6-0 penalty count (15-8 in total) against the hosts inside the first 13 minutes got him offside early with the parochial 25,000 sellout crowd at FMG Stadium Waikato.

They might, though, just have overlooked the distinct possibility their side may have been the ones at fault, unable to get their techniques right at the breakdown to show clear pictures and adjust to the style of the man in the middle, who had refereed each of the sides twice during the regular season.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Ben O’Keeffe had a big night at the office in the Super Rugby Pacific decider.

The Chiefs came back into it, and the final penalty count was 15-8, while there were some massive calls along the way for O’Keeffe and TMO Brendon Pickerill to rule on, with decisions going the way of both teams.

Here’s a look at those key calls:

10th minute – Yellow card to Chiefs’ Anton Lienert-Brown

When Chiefs midfielder Lienert-Brown clattered into Crusaders winger Dallas McLeod it looked, live, like a great dominant tackle.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Anton Lienert-Brown was fortunate to escape with just a yellow card for his high tackle on Dallas McLeod.

With the aid of technology, though, Pickerill was able to tip O’Keeffe that it was actually head-on-head contact and worth the man in the middle taking a look at the big screen

O’Keeffe was easily able to determine that it was at least a yellow card offence, so, as has been the rule trial in the competition this year, he sent Lienert-Brown to the sin bin, then while play continued the TMO was charged with reviewing the incident.

A few minutes later Pickerill told O’Keeffe there was mitigation, thanks to a drop in height by McLeod – who soon after failed a head injury assessment and was ruled out of the remainder of the game – so the yellow card remained, instead of an upgrade to red card (which is only 20 minutes though would have seen Lienert-Brown not allowed to come back).

From the side-on replay, you can see what Pickerill may have believed was the drop in height, as, when catching the ball from the restart, McLeod’s knees bent and his head lowered.

Joe Allison/Getty Images TMO Brendon Pickerill felt there was mitigation for Anton Lienert-Brown’s yellow card not to be upgraded.

However, World Rugby’s high tackle framework does highlight that it needs to be a ‘sudden/significant’ drop in height for mitigation to be applied, which, on refection, this wasn’t.

And when considering Lienert-Brown came at force and made direct contact, you can see why the citing commissioner deemed the incident indeed met the red-card threshold and ordered him to face the Foul Play Review Committee on Monday.

27th minute – Yellow card to Chiefs’ Luke Jacobson

With the Crusaders charging 10 metres from the tryline, Chiefs No 8 Jacobson went hunting for a relieving turnover.

Only thing was, O’Keeffe believed he wasn’t adequately supporting his body weight at the ruck, and, having already warned co-captain Sam Cane about his side’s discipline, the ref had no hesitation in pulling out a yellow card for repeated infringements.

While that team warning had come back at the 13-minute mark, the fact the offence was committed close to the line, and there had already been a yellow card against the Chiefs as well, escalated the sanction.

Looking back at it, though, the hosts could feel hard done by, with Jacobson seemingly in good body position, and it was tough to see the left hand on the ground helping him that O’Keeffe had described.

It was a big moment, with the Crusaders, 10-3 down at the time, duly profiting from the resulting lineout, then going over again while Jacobson was still in the bin.

34th minute – Missed Crusaders forward pass

Joe Allison/Getty Images Angus Gardner was right in line with the Crusaders forward pass which was missed.

There is a theory that the best referees don’t always make the best assistant referees.

And for some inexplicable reason, highly-experienced Australian Angus Gardner failed to call a blatant forward pass, despite being perfectly in line with the play on the touchline on halfway.

Jack Goodhue’s wide ball to Tom Christie wasn’t even one of those quirky ones that floats a fair way forward but is legitimate due to going backwards out of the hands.

No, this was forward out of the hands, by about three metres.

O’Keeffe, who was only a few metres in front of the play himself, soon got quite the boo from the crowd for the non-call when the replay played on the big screen.

From there, though, even if he knew the call was wrong, there was nothing he could do, with TMOs only allowed to intervene in general play for serious foul play.

To rub salt into the wound, the Crusaders then scored off the lineout soon later to take the lead, so no wonder Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan was filthy on it.

56th minute – Try to Chiefs’ Emoni Narawa ruled out

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Damian McKenzie set up what looked a brilliant try, only to be rightly ruled offside.

It was a dazzling five-pointer finished by the new All Blacks winger to give the Chiefs a 10-point lead with the kick to come, and all sorts of momentum into the final quarter.

Only, Damian McKenzie’s brilliance to set up the movement came unstuck when Pickerill rightly ruled he was offside at the lineout.

World Rugby’s law 18.35 states: Players not participating in the lineout must remain at least 10 metres from the mark of touch on their own team’s side.

And law 18.36 reads: Once the ball has been thrown in by a team-mate, players who are not participating in the lineout may move forward.

So while McKenzie knew the long throw from Samisoni Taukei’aho was on, he got his timing wrong in creeping inside the 10 metres before the ball left his hooker’s hands. Frustratingly for McKenzie, he in all likelihood would still have been quick enough to get to the ball from his required start line, anyway.

While the offside was easily picked up by Pickerill, it was really one the on-field team of three should have spotted before it got that far. It was, of course, only because the Chiefs scored within two phases of it, that the TMO was able to check it out.

72nd minute – Yellow card to Chiefs’ Sam Cane

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Ben O’Keeffe shows Sam Cane a yellow card late in the contest after the Chiefs co-captain played with fire.

This proved a real killer, after the Chiefs co-captain played with fire, and got burnt.

The Crusaders, down 20-15, were hammering away at the home side’s line, though the Chiefs’ defence was holding strong at the same time.

But then Cane opted to roll the dice. After Leicester Fainga’anuku spun in contact to hit the deck a couple of metres out and Sam Whitelock drove past the ball, there it sat, near Richie Mo’unga’s leg for a split second, like an absolute magnet to an openside flanker.

However, the ball was still between the legs of Fainga’anuku, and even with the grey area around when a ball may or may not be considered out, O’Keeffe – on the opposite side of the ruck to Cane – or typically any referee, would not consider that ball free for consumption.

The other issue for Cane was that he entered the ruck from the side, and not the hindmost foot, anyway.

And with the indiscretion coming that close to the line, O’Keeffe was able to deem it cynical, and hence worthy of a sin-binning.

The implications of Cane’s risky move were huge. The Crusaders cashed in straight after to take the lead, then strangled the Chiefs with their one-man advantage to see it out.