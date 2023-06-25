Anton Lienert-Brown cited for 'red card threshold' offence in Super Rugby final

Scott Robertson's Crusaders edge the Chiefs 25-22 in a thrilling final in Hamilton.

Chiefs midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown has been cited for a “red card threshold’’ incident after a high shot in Saturday night’s Super Rugby final.

Lienert-Brown was yellow carded after he collided with Crusaders midfielder Dallas McLeod’s head in the opening quarter.

Referee Ben O’Keeffe later told Chiefs captain Sam Cane the decision would “remain a yellow card’’ and Lienert-Brown was allowed to return after 10 minutes in the cooler.

But the citings commissioner has viewed the tape and found the incident had met the red card threshold and has cited Lienert-Brown for alleged foul play.

The 56-test All Blacks is alleged to have contravened Law 9.13: a player must not tackle an opponent dangerously.

The case is to be considered in the first instance by the Sanzaar Foul Play Review Committee which will take place on Monday via video-conference.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Anton Lienert-Brown of the Chiefs tackles Dallas McLeod of the Crusaders in an incident that has resulted in Lienert-Brown being cited for alleged foul play.

All Sanzaar disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the person appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.