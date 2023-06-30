The seven spots the Highlanders have yet to announce for 2024

The Highlanders are looking for an experienced midfielder to help the development of the highly promising Jake Te Hiwi.

ANALYSIS: The Highlanders announced the exits of 16 players on Wednesday, but that does not mean they are suddenly scrambling to fill that large number of gaps.

Eight young players were already contracted – most of them committed more than a year ago but the Highlanders had yet to make a determination on when they would be introduced to Super Rugby.

That group is No 10 Cam Millar, playmaker Ajay Faleafaga, hookers Jack Taylor and Henry Bell, midfielder Jake Te Hiwi, halfback Nathan Hastie and flankers Oliver Haig and Hayden Michaels.

Throw in Argentine outside back Martin Bogado, who was signed last year and will return in 2024, and the Highlanders need seven more players to fill out their 38-man squad for 2024.

Stuff understands that five players have already been signed, with the ink drying on some of those contracts. Highlanders fans can expect announcements to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

That leaves just two spots available – at hooker and in the midfield, where the Highlanders will take more time and likely look overseas to find experienced campaigners.

Here is the positional breakdown of where the Highlanders are yet to reveal new players.

Outside backs

There will be two names revealed soon, with former Blues winger/fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens expected to be one of them. It’s understood that the second signing will also come from a Super Rugby club in New Zealand, but off-contract Crusader Chay Fihaki is not the target. Otago first five-eighth/fullback Finn Hurley will be on a part-time Highlanders contract in 2024.

No 10

The Highlanders need experience to help Millar and Faleafaga, and that player will either be a New Zealander returning from overseas, or a foreign import such as Freddie Burns. But former Highlanders favourite Lima Sopoaga is out of the reckoning, as he is heading to Japan.

Midfield

The Highlanders missed out on Matt Proctor (Rebels) and Levi Aumua (Crusaders), but the profile of their fourth midfielder will be similar – experience is a necessity. Could be one of the last names to be announced.

Loose forward

An experienced loose forward is needed after the exits of Shannon Frizell and Marino Mikaele-Tu’u. Big Southlander Will Stodart is likely the long-term future in the No 8 jersey, but he will be on a part-time contract in 2024 with the Highlanders reluctant to throw all of their youngsters into Super Rugby at once.

Lock

Fabian Holland has a big future but the Highlanders need a Super Rugby-ready lock to rev up their engine room. A player in the mould of the Crusaders’ Mitchell Dunshea would be ideal, but quality big men in New Zealand are few and far between. The Highlanders held talks with young New Zealander Chandler Cunningham-South, but he has elected to stay in the UK and is already part of the England under-20s set-up.

Hooker

Again, experience is required to help Jack Taylor and Henry Bell during their rookie Super Rugby seasons. A player such as the Chiefs’ third-choice hooker Bradley Slater would be ideal, but he’s still contracted to the Super Rugby finalists. An overseas option is a possibility.

AT A GLANCE

Highlanders confirmed squad for 2024

Hookers: Jack Taylor, Henry Bell, *TBA

Props: Ethan de Groot, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Ayden Johnstone, Jermaine Ainsley, Saula Ma'u, Luca Inch.

Locks: Pari Pari Parkinson, Will Tucker, Fabian Holland, TBA

Loose forwards: Sean Withy, Billy Harmon, Hayden Michaels, Nikora Broughton, Oliver Haig, Hugh Renton, Max Hicks, TBA

Halfbacks: Folau Fakatava, Nathan Hastie, James Arscott

No 10s: Cam Millar, Ajay Faleafaga, TBA

Midfield: Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jake Te Hiwi, Josh Timu, TBA

Outside backs: Jona Nareki, Jonah Lowe, Martin Bogado, Connor Garden-Bachop, Sam Gilbert, TBA, TBA

* to be announced