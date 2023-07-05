Highlanders sign Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Tom Sanders and Mitchell Dunshea

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens is moving to Dunedin in search of more game time.

The Highlanders have added X-factor and experience to their squad with fullback/winger Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, loose forward Tom Sanders and lock Mitchell Dunshea all signing two-year deals..

Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, 21, joins from the Blues, where he offered flashes of his talent during a three-year spell despite struggling for game time.

His performances for Taranaki in the NPC suggest that he has a bright future and interest will focus on where the Highlanders use him – at fullback or on the right wing.

“For me it’s exciting to join such a proud club who I believe have an exciting future,” Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens said in a statement.

“They appear to have a great mix of youth and experience down there and I’m keen to add what I’ve learned from my time with the Blues to the group in Dunedin.”

Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens’ addition addresses a weakness in the Highlanders’ squad, and the recruitment of Sanders, 29, and Dunshea, 27, should do likewise.

Sanders has previously played for the Chiefs and Crusaders, and has spent the past two years playing for Suntory Sungoliath in Japan Rugby League One.

At 110kg, Sanders will bring a physical presence and is likely to push hard for the Highlanders No 8 jersey as a replacement for Marino Mikaele-Tu’u.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the Highlanders and ripping into another Super Rugby campaign,” Sanders said.

“I hope I can put my mark on the jersey and help the team compete for titles.”

Crusaders lock Dunshea has been held back by injuries, and missed most of Super Rugby Pacific due to a chest injury.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Tom Sanders charges forward against the Hurricanes in 2021.

The 197cm Canterbury product has managed 38 appearances for the Crusaders since his debut in 2017, but if he gets his body right he will offer athleticism and work rate to the Highlanders pack.

Just as importantly, he will play a role in helping young Highlanders lock Fabian Holland.

“I’m absolutely looking forward to the opportunity to head south and tear into it with the Landers,” Dunshea said.

“It appears to be an exciting time to be involved with a good blend of new and experienced players in the squad.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Mitchell Dunshea looks on during a Super Rugby trial match against the Highlanders in February.

“Personally, I just can’t wait to get stuck into some footy.”

Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody said the three new recruits were important in giving the Highlanders’ squad some balance.

‘We have farewelled quite a few players from this season’s squad and ushered in a number of our younger players, it’s good to get some balance with some experienced professionals like Tom and Mitch,” he said.

“They very much fit the profile of the type of forwards we are looking for, with an uncompromising attitude and good work rate.

“Jacob, while still quite young, has been in a good environment for a few seasons now and there has been some genuine speed and excitement shown in his performances.”

The Highlanders have four more spots to fill in their squad – a third No 10, another outside back, a midfielder and a hooker.

Experience is likely to be an important consideration in all of these roles as they prepare to enter 2024 with 10 players aged 22 or under.

The Highlanders have indicated that they are prepared to be patient in their search for the hooker and midfielder, with overseas acquisitions a possibility.

The need for experience in the No 2 jersey means a move for Ioane Moananu, who impressed as injury cover for the Crusaders this year, is unlikely.