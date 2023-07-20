Moana Pasifika confirm signing of Crusaders flanker Sione Havili-Talitui

Sione Havili Talitui, centre, with Levi Aumua and Manu Paea after the round seven Super Rugby Pacific match between Crusaders and Moana Pasifika in April.

After losing Levi Aumua and Timoci Tavatavanawai, there is finally some good news for Moana Pasifika.

The Super Rugby Pacific wooden-spooners have secured the services of Crusaders flanker Sione Havili-Talitui, with the seven-test Tonga star signing a two-year deal.

"I'm excited to be joining the Moana Pasifika side for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. I've loved my time with the Crusaders and enjoyed a lot of success with the club but I see this move as a new challenge and opportunity for me,” Havili-Talitui said in a statement.

“I'll be part of a relatively new club, with the aim of helping them find more success on the field. I also see a huge opportunity in creating a strong culture and legacy there.

“I'll be bringing with me all my previous experiences as a professional to help drive results at the club.”

Havili-Talitui played a key role for the Crusaders this season after they suffered several injuries in the back row, and he will add steel and experience to Moana Pasifika’s pack.

“Sione has been a standout flanker in the competition this year,” said Moana Pasifika chief executive Pelenato Sakalia in a statement.

“We’re excited to add a player of Sione’s experience and calibre to our environment, and we look forward our future with him.”

Havili-Talitui is preparing for the Rugby World Cup with Tonga alongside Moana Pasifika captain Solomone Funaki, and new coach Tana Umaga’s side could field a high-quality loose forward combination of Havili-Talitui, Funaki and rising Manu Samoa star Miracle Fai’ilagi next season.

His signing will also soften the blow of losing Aumua and Tavatavanawai to the Crusaders and Highlanders, respectively.

Umaga said that their exits highlighted the danger of signing players with All Blacks ambitions, and that Moana Pasifika had to become a side that made players want to commit to Tonga, Manu Samoa and Fiji.

“It’s one of the risks when you sign players that haven’t been capped,” Umaga said.

“We need to make sure that whatever we do as Moana gives them something that they feel connected to, that they want to go on and represent the country of their birth, or grandparents’ or parents’ birth.

“Obviously the lure of other international teams like the All Blacks, there’s a bit of work for us to do there in terms of that, but we can’t discount how much that’ll mean to them.

“I can’t look at my own path through rugby and say it’s not a good one.”