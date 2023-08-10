He's back: Jamie Joseph returns to the Highlanders in new head of rugby role

New Highlanders Head of Rugby Jamie Joseph at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Thursday

Japan coach returns to Dunedin on four-year deal

Joseph, 53, will oversee entire rugby programme in newly created position

Highlanders landed Joseph after hard review of Super Rugby season

Clarke Dermody remains as head coach

The Highlanders have pulled off a major coup, signing Jamie Joseph to a four-year deal in a broad new role that will see him oversee recruitment, retention and the mentoring of head coach Clarke Dermody.

Joseph will start in February after his Rugby World Cup commitments with Japan and laid out his vision for reviving the Highlanders in an interview with Stuff on Thursday – with retention of players and coaches a major focus.

“I think Super Rugby has had considerable changes,” said Joseph, who led the Highlanders to their Super Rugby title in 2015.

“The pandemic highlighted a lot of difficulties around clubs maintaining a strong team when overseas markets are attractive to players.

“Each year players are leaving clubs, it's harder to retain players, and so you might have a really strong year and then next year you might lose three or four key players.

“For a team like the Highlanders, who have always found it challenging to retain and recruit players, that's been the biggest challenge for the club.”

Joseph had an offer to stay with Japan for another term, but his decision to return to New Zealand became easier when Japan stipulated that the head coach would have to live in Japan full-time.

For Joseph, whose family are in Dunedin, that was too much of an ask, and Highlanders chair Peter Kean began the work of bringing him back to the Highlanders.

However, long-time assistant Tony Brown is unlikely to join him.

“Tony loves coaching international rugby...and so for an assistant coach where you don't have to domicile in the country – in this instance, Japan – it's an attractive and really challenging but rewarding job,” Joseph said.

“He'd like to stay in Japan, I'm sure, but he's open-minded. He's an international class level coach from my point of view.”

Joseph returns to the Highlanders at a critical time for the club. They missed out on the Super Rugby Pacific finals in Dermody’s first-year in charge, but Joseph said he wouldn’t be treading on Dermody’s toes.

“I don't see myself as being the coach,” he said.

“I see myself as supporting the coaches to get the best out of the players, setting up structures within the working environment so they can do that.

“I’ll use my experience to support him in terms of leadership. I'm running a team now [Japan], there's been 45 players, we’ve got 23 staff, it's nearly 70 people.

“It's more than just coaching the game of rugby for a head coach, and it's no different here.

“It's a big club, big expectations, and so he will need support in those areas.”

Part of Joseph’s job will be to make sure that players such as Crusaders hooker George Bell – an Otago product – don’t leave the Highlanders region, noting that there’s “nothing worse than seeing a local boy from Dunedin playing somewhere else”.

Joseph was optimistic about the young players coming through the system at the Highlanders, but noted that patience would be needed as they made the step up to Super Rugby.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Jamie Joseph hugs Marty Banks after the Super Rugby final between the Highlanders and Hurricanes in 2015.

“We've got a younger team, there's a dozen or so players we've moved on and they've been replaced predominantly by younger players, which I think is the way to go,” Joseph said.

“The best way in my view is to get younger, keen guys that are hungry and want to play the game and they want to be All Blacks, they want to be part of the club.

“I think that's a that's a positive move, but we have to be patient in terms of how much footy they played at this level. It's a different level from NPC.”

Dermody was given his start at the Highlanders by Joseph almost a decade ago, and welcomed his return to the south.

“Whilst this a new position for the club it is common in other parts of the world,” Dermody said in a statement. “I see enormous value in having a proven and experienced world-class coach like Jamie leading the overall rugby programme.

“The advice and direction he will bring is exciting from my perspective, I believe this is a positive step by the club and I am looking forward to working with him again.”